Jeff Bezos’ Fiancé Lauren Sánchez’s Fascinating Career Trajectory Will Blow Your Mind!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were both in long-term married relationships before they met at the 2016 Amazon Studios Party for the film Manchester by the Sea. After their relationship came out through a tabloid scandal in 2019, the couple went public with their relationship and in the same year Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, to whom he was married to for 25 years.

They were engaged in 2023. The reason why Jeff Bezos is allegedly obsessed with her is because she is a woman of many talents. Growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sánchez studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she mentioned that her journalistic career began as an intern on the Los Angeles station Channel 13, while she was still in college.

In 1999 she started to anchor PN News 13 on Los Angeles’ KCOP and in 2001 won the Los Angeles Area Emmy award for her work on the show. After working at various news channels, in 2003, Sánchez landed Fox 11’s Good Day LA, where she continued for six years.

The interesting thing about Sánchez’s journalistic career is that besides being an anchor in real life, she has also played the role of an anchor in a bunch of Hollywood Films, including Fight Club, The Fantastic Four, The Day After Tomorrow etc.

However, Sánchez’s list of achievements do not end here as she is also a licensed helicopter pilot. As her father was a flight-instructor, she “was always in the hangar growing up but knew nothing about flying” as she told The Hollywood Reporter. However, after she realized how much she loved flying, Sánchez started taking her flight studies more seriously. She said to THR, “I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling. I loved entertainment and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it.”

She further added, “I’m dyslexic and I literally had to put myself in a room and just cram to figure it out. They call them learning differences now, which is really sweet, but growing up I just thought I was stupid. My co-anchors knew I was dyslexic but not many more [did]. I felt like I had to hide it because it just wasn’t something that people talked about.”

Her words show how passionate she is about flying and how she did not let anything come between her and her dream of becoming a helicopter pilot. Her flying knowledge also landed her as a consultant on the film Dunkirk by Christopher Nolan. She got her pilot’s license in 2016 and that was not at all an easy experience as she told THR, “I literally cried — and I don’t cry.”

As Bezos and Sánchez are ready to tie the knot, the Amazon founder’s fiancée will be heading to space this spring. She will be leading Bezos’ company Blue Origin’s all-woman crew, which also includes her CBS Mornings cohost Gayle King, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen,pop star Katy Perry, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe.