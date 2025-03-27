Why Jeff Bezos Is Obsessed With Lauren Sanchez—And It’s Not Just Her Looks!

Lauren Sanchez is one of the most desirable women in the world. Many millionaires and billionaires are smitten by the 55-year-old journalist turned pilot. However, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the one who gets to share a romantic relationship with her.
Both Sanchez and Bezos were married to different people when they met each other and started dating in 2018. Both of them divorced their respective spouses in 2019. The couple has been inseparable since then. The duo made their relationship official in 2023 as Bezos proposed to her on his expensive yacht.
Many people might wonder if Sanchez’s beauty is the reason why Bezos is attracted to her. This could be partially correct but the reason why he has chosen her is much more than what meets the eye.
There’s no denying the fact that Sanchez is an extremely attractive woman. In 2010, she was named in ’50 Most Beautiful’ issue of People’s magazine. She even made it to US Weekly‘s “Hot Bodies” issue.
Sanchez has an impeccable styling sense. Being a public figure, she dresses to impress. However, it’s her confidence which makes her stand out among the crowd. She is unapologetically herself and doesn’t try to hide her age. She instead thinks that getting older is a gift.
Sanchez isn’t just a pretty face. Let’s just say that she is the definition of beauty with brains—and swag!
Though Bezos is one of the richest men on earth, he is clearly impressed by how Sanchez has played multiple roles in life and excelled in each one of them. She isn’t just Jeff Bezos’ fiancé— instead, she has her own individuality.
Growing up, Sanchez was diagnosed with dyslexia, but it didn’t stop her from following her dreams. She wanted to build a career in aviation but failed a mandatory weigh-in for a position with Southwest Airlines in 1989. She then began her journey in journalism and worked as a leading anchor and reporter with some of the leading channels. At the peak of her journalism career, she went back to pursue her original dream.
After learning to fly, she got her pilot’s license in 2016 at the age of 40. She founded Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned aerial film and production company. Pursuing her passion for flying and films, she has not only paved a path for her own success but also created many job opportunities and, thus, became a true pioneer in fields dominated by men.
Her career journey reflects that she is a powerhouse of ambition and confidence. At the same time, she is a doting mother. She has three children from her marriage with Patrick Whitesell. While the world saw her making career a as a TV host, helicopter pilot and film producer, she was also navigating her role as a mother.
As a mother, she has pushed her children to go beyond their comfort zone. She motivates them to follow their passion and teaches them to be kind, empathetic and compassionate. As she balances her high-profile career and motherhood with perfection, there’s no mystery why Bezos fell for her.
She has the looks of a model, the brains of an entrepreneur and confidence of a star. She is also a philanthropist, just like Bezos. Her ambition and kindness are what make her a perfect match for the Amazon founder. As a couple, they inspire each other to step out of their comfort zone and try new things.
In an interview with New York Magazine, Sanchez told, “He’s helping me with the book. He’s getting his pilot’s license. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.” Meanwhile, Bezos plans to send Sanchez into space in an all-female trip.