Lauren Sanchez’s SHOCKING No-Makeup Look Breaks the Internet—You Have to See This!

Even without makeup, Lauren Sanchez knows how to make heads turn. The former news host has been boldly showcasing her inherent beauty since the early 2000s, which may be the result of considerable plastic surgery. Sanchez, who had a lengthy dating history prior to Jeff Bezos, looked effortlessly gorgeous at the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in Los Angeles when she was married to her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

She accessorized her long-sleeved, plunging-necked white linen dress with white wedge heels. She seemed to be wearing little to no makeup, and her hair was twisted back into a bun and held in place with an elastic headband.

As for Sanchez’s 2007 look, makeup artist Amber Renee gave her opinion in an interview with Nicki Swift. “She had this effortless, fresh-faced glow,” Renee noted. “Minimal makeup, soft features, and a really natural, youthful feel.” She continued, “It’s got that ‘just stepped off the beach’ beauty, which is super refreshing.”

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez before vs after. pic.twitter.com/azpJsYKs0P — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 4, 2025

The Emmy-winning journalist has since altered her makeup routine. She obviously favors a bolder, more glamorous approach these days. Sanchez wore an all-white suit and a full makeup application while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.

“She’s definitely leaning into a more polished, high-glamour aesthetic,” agreed Renee. “The dramatic lashes, bold brows, and contoured cheeks make her look powerful and sophisticated.” She also said, “It’s very ‘boss energy,’ which totally makes sense given her public presence.” However, a mix of the two makeup styles — soft and full-glam — may work best for the helicopter pilot.

According to Amber Renee, Lauren Sanchez would gain by integrating her previous cosmetic technique with her present look. She said exclusively to Nicki Swift, “If I had to choose, I think a balance between the two would be perfect.” “Keeping that natural glow from her earlier days but with a bit of the refinement she has now,” she continued.

Sanchez may seem softer and more natural just by removing her artificial lashes or lowering her brows. The Philadelphia cosmetic artist also offered some advice on how to use the appropriate items to enhance the visibility of her features.

For a fresh, glowing look, she advised starting with a dewy foundation rather than a matte one. For a more natural look, she also recommended using softer eye makeup instead of false lashes. Additionally, selecting a lip color that “isn’t too matte or too glossy” could complete the ensemble.

Sanchez’s brunette hair already works well for her, but it may look even better with a little volume or soft waves. “At the end of the day, she should go with whatever makes her feel confident,” said Renee. “But I do think a slightly more natural take on her current style could be chef’s kiss perfection.”

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party. pic.twitter.com/wa1l5LYh9n — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 3, 2025

Sanchez discussed her simple strategy for aging gracefully in an interview with Vogue in November 2023. She listed four essential elements for preserving her general wellbeing: exercise, sleep, food, and meditation. She stated, “It’s really simple,” She also emphasized the value of applying SPF to shield her skin from the sun’s damaging rays; Summer Fridays’ ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen with SPF 30 is her personal favorite.