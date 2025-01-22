“I Can’t With This Woman”: Megyn Kelly Slams Lauren Sanchez For Revealing Outfit At Trump’s Inauguration

Lauren Sanchez is currently riding the wave with her controversial outfit at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Sanchez accompanied her fiance Jeff Bezos and show-offed her 20-carrot engagement ring. However, something else stole the show that evening.

After the event kicked off, Sanchez took off her white fur coat and unravelled her revealing outfit turning a lot of heads. She was sporting an Alexander McQueen satin-trimmed bustier which some people couldn’t bare. One such celeb is Megyn Kelly who slammed her reporter in her recent episode. Let’s take a look at what she said.

On Tuesday’s episode of Sirius XM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host ranted her frustration with Lauren Sanchez. She begins, “[Sánchez] dresses like a prostitute. She looked like a hooker. At the inauguration, she wore a corset. She had her boobs on display. I can’t with this woman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly)

Megyn Kelly continues, “The girls were out … I can see the middle of her b–bs. I can see her underb–b … this is absurd. She couldn’t even keep them covered up for a day.” This outfit caused serious trouble for Mark Zuckerberg who was seated next to her. The Meta CEO was found ogling Sanchez’s cleavage and it was all caught on tape. But Kelly thinks that it is not Zuckerberg’s fault.

Did Mark Zuckerberg really say “Bullsh-t” to Jared Kushner, then glance at Lauren Sanchez’s shirt and giggle like a frat boy? Working hard on that new image! 🤡😂 #Inauguration@BuzzFeed @TMZ pic.twitter.com/GnmkkQ484y — Daniel Miller (@dmillerkc) January 20, 2025

Megyn Kelly thinks this is exactly what Lauren Sanchez wanted. She continues, “I don’t blame him at all. That’s exactly what she wanted.” Kelly is not the only one questioning Sanchez’s wardrobe decisions. Many of her viewers agreed with her comments as one person commented on her Instagram post, “Think she wants ppl to look at something besides her face.”

Another person commented, “It’s safe to say MK won’t be invited to the Bezos’ upcoming nuptials.” One more person wrote, “OMG and they’re such hard looking bags of chemicals.” Some people think that she chose the wrong the outfit for the occasion and that Zuckerberg needs to calm down.

Christine Quinn, ‘Selling Sunset’ alum also criticized Sanchez’s choice of clothes and slammed Mark Zuckerberg. She posted on X, “Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit? Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place. And as for our favorite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it. WTF is going on America”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

Lauren Sanchez swapped her outfit later in the day as she dawned a peach-colored gown from Dolce & Gabbana as Trump’s inauguration ball commenced. It was at this time that the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump walked out with her uptown white and black gown shocking the audience. Accompanying her was Usha Vance who wore a beautiful blue gown, elevating the event even further. But for Sanchez, this hate is temporary and she is not paying any heed to it as she was seen liking only the positive comments about her outfits on her Instagram later that day.