Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Lopez for ‘Ruining Marriages’ at Donald Trump’s MAGA Victory Rally

President-elect Donald Trump is all set to be sworn in as the head of the country. Known for his controversial statements, unconventional jabs, and portrayal of himself as a larger-than-life figure to gain and maintain a strong PR image, Trump plans to establish a bold tone during his second White House term. Ahead of his inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025, Trump concluded his pre-inaugural events with a raucous campaign-style “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Washington, D.C., on January 19, 2025.

At the event, held at the Capitol One Arena, he entertained the crowd by showcasing his iconic dance moves to the Village People’s disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” Thousands gathered to watch the celebration, which also featured guest speakers, including Megyn Kelly.

Journalist Kelly, known for her blunt words, did not hold back during the rally. She aimed blunt remarks at Jennifer Lopez, fondly known as J.Lo, as she addressed the crowd. As reported by The Mirror, Jennifer Lopez had previously spoken at a Kamala Harris campaign rally just before the November 2024 elections, expressing her support for Harris.

Lopez also used the platform to defend Puerto Ricans after disparaging remarks about them were made at Trump’s controversial campaign rally in Madison Square Garden, New York, in late October. Taking a jab at Lopez, Kelly remarked, “Speaking of J.Lo, how happy are you that her candidate lost? It’s so delightful.”

Megyn Kelly continued her speech by aiming at Hollywood’s political involvement, stating, “These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try to tell us how to vote… really? I mean, like those celebrities who know nothing about anything.” She then shifted her focus back to Jennifer Lopez, delivering pointed criticism of her personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly)

“All J.Lo knows how to do is ruin marriages,” Kelly remarked, referencing Lopez’s past failed relationships. She added, “She’s an expert at that,” before concluding with a sharp jab: “Why does she have to try and ruin the country too? So goodbye, J.Lo. It didn’t work out for you.” For context, Jennifer Lopez has been married four times. According to Today, her first marriage was to Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa in February 1997, lasting less than a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleckkofficial)

Her second marriage to dancer and choreographer Cris Judd ended in 2003. Lopez’s third marriage was to singer Marc Anthony in June 2004. The couple, who share two children, announced their separation in 2011. Anthony filed for divorce in 2012, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized in 2014.

Following these relationships, Lopez became engaged to baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but the engagement was called off sometime later. Her most recent marriage was to actor Ben Affleck. The pair first met in 2002 while filming together, leading to a whirlwind romance and an engagement that same year. However, they called it off in 2004. After moving on with other partners, the two reconciled in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Despite their rekindled relationship, their marriage faced challenges. After months of speculation, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, marking the end of their rocky married life. Meanwhile, the MAGA Victory Rally featured more than Megyn Kelly’s controversial comments. The event included performances by music stars Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock, and several others.