Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol on January 20. The high-profile inauguration ceremony will include performances by famous artists such as country music icon Carrie Underwood, who will sing America the Beautiful, and The Village People, a dance troupe known for their hits in the 1970s.

Known to audiences following her success in American Idol, Underwood will sing just before Trump is sworn in as the country’s president. Underwood called the experience elating, saying, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.” “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” she added.

Donald Trump isn’t struggling to find A-list talent for his second inauguration — Carrie Underwood has been tapped to perform at the swearing-in ceremony! pic.twitter.com/nXmELnyS3H — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2025

The Village People are expected to hit the stage wearing full costume regalia and are set to render their energetic versions of disco hits. Having gained fame and popularity in the late 1970s with hits like Y.M.C.A. and Macho Man, the dance troupe’s singles have become closely aligned with Trump’s campaign rallies.

They addressed the upcoming performance in a Facebook post that read, “We are aware that this may not be music to your ears; still, we think music should transcend politics. Our song ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is an anthem to the world, and we hope you will help the country heal a little after such a divisive election. That is why the Village People will entertain at several functions for the inauguration of Donald J. Trump 2025”.

Happy to announce our participation in President Trump’s inaugural activities! pic.twitter.com/HGsQMIScR1 — VillagePeople (@WeVillagePeople) January 13, 2025

The lineup for Trump’s ceremony also includes country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio, both of whom are personal favorites of Trump. Greenwood will sing as Trump walks out to take the oath of office, while Macchio will perform the National Anthem to conclude the program.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Monday, January 20, at noon in Washington, DC. Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first. Even though the inaugural program is expected to be quite brief, its actual duration lies in Trump’s hands and how long he intends to address the crowd.

World leaders, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentinian President Javier Milei, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, and Hungarian President Viktor Orban are expected to attend the ceremony, among others.