Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Received Palatial Marital Home From Ex-Husband Patrick Whitesell

Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez is the sole owner of the Washington estate, which was the marital home of her and ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Jeff Bezos publicly declared the end of his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie, he and news anchor Lauren Sánchez revealed their romantic connection to the world in 2019, which was the same year when Sanchez got divorced from Patrick Whitesell.

As a part of Sanchez and Whitecell's divorce agreement, they share joint physical custody of their two children, a son, and a daughter, while the property settlement was split up with their current prenuptial contract, according to TMZ.

As per the property settlement, Whitesell transferred their Washington estate to his ex-wife Sanchez in full after the culmination of their divorce, per The New York Post. The place was transferred to Lauren in May 2020 after their divorce was completed in October 2019.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Todd Williamson

In 2017, the ex-partners acquired a magnificent 7,000-square-foot residence situated on Mercer Island, a transaction amounting to $6.2 million. And merely a year later, Lauren had embarked on a romantic involvement with Jeff Bezos. "They would both sneak around the area — they had the convenience of location," the source said.

The estate was the same home from where Sanchez used to travel to visit the Amazon CEO, who was just minutes away at his own Medina home, insiders told The New York Post. The expansive residence boasts six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, its value estimated to be no less than $10 million. Gracing the west-facing shores of Mercer Island, the estate showcases its captivating presence with 60 feet of low bank waterfront.

Image Source: Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

Nestled on a generous half-acre plot, the previous listing emphasized the exceptional attributes of this property, including the remarkable combination of perpetually safeguarded views and tranquility, embraced by flourishing gardens. In the meantime, according to the former owner and interior designer of the residence, Vivian Schroedl, Sanchez has undertaken a comprehensive transformation of the property, told the outlet. "Sadly, Lauren tore out some of the best features in the house," Schroedl said.

Image Source: Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos got engaged to longtime partner Lauren Sanchez in May 2023, Page Six reported exclusively. It is widely believed that Bezos and Sanchez developed romantic feelings for each other during their collaboration on a filming project associated with Bezos' space exploration venture, Blue Origin.

A source told People, Sánchez and Bezos had been increasingly devoting time to each other in the months leading up to their respective divorces. In the years following the public revelation of their relationship, their bond has continued to strengthen, evident through shared family vacations, joint efforts in advocating for climate change, and public displays of affection.

They're extremely immersed in their acts of philanthropy as partners. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work," the source added.