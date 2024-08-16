5 Most Insane Conspiracy Theories Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Voiced Support For

Conspiracy Theories Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Publicly Supported

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia, has become synonymous with controversy, particularly for her outrageous support of various wild claims. While most people might dismiss such theories as fringe beliefs, Greene has embraced and promoted them publicly. While her beliefs have alienated many, they have also solidified her standing among a base that shares or is at least entertained by her willingness to challenge conventional narratives, no matter how outrageous or dangerous. Here are five of the most outlandish speculations that Greene has backed.

1. Election Fraud in Georgia

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Cherry

One of Greene’s earliest forays into conspiracy theories was her unwavering support for the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, which falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden. Greene extended these claims to the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, asserting that the victories of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were the result of election fraud. She tweeted, “… Georgia state leaders refused to listen to Georgia tax payers. They refused to change anything after allowing @realDonaldTrump’s election to be stolen. And they refused to #StopTheSteaI with our two senate seats.”

2. BLM and Antifa as Terrorist Organizations

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

As per MSN, Greene’s inflammatory rhetoric didn’t just stop at election fraud. She also labeled the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement as a “communist terrorist group,” a claim that was widely condemned. Greene accused Democrats of failing to denounce what she described as political violence perpetrated by BLM and Antifa throughout 2020. She asserted in a tweet, “ZERO Democrats have condemned the political violence of BLM/Antifa terrorists that lasted the entirety of 2020. Instead, each of them fanned the flames of hate.”

3. Jewish Space Lasers and California Wildfires

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

Perhaps the most bizarre conspiracy theory Greene has supported involves the claim that space lasers controlled by a Jewish family were responsible for the devastating wildfires in California. The speculation, which emerged after the 2018 Camp Fire, indicated that the Rothschild family, long the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy claims, had used laser beams from space to ignite the fires. As per Snopes, she wrote, "Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don't know…I hope not! That wouldn't look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren, or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E."

4. The Pizzagate Conspiracy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hollie Adams

As per Business Insider, Pizzagate was a conspiracy theory that falsely claimed high-profile Democrats, including Hilary Clinton, were involved in a child-trafficking ring operating out of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant. Despite the theory being thoroughly debunked, Greene shared a link to a far-Right website that perpetuated the Pizzagate narrative, expressing shock that the story was labeled a conspiracy theory. She remarked, "Shockingly, the website tells about information that was only whispered about and called conspiracy theories."

5. QAnon and the 'Deep State'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Greene’s belief in QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the idea that Donald Trump was battling a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles within the U.S. government, is perhaps her most infamous association. QAnon, which originated on the fringe internet forum 8chan (later rebranded as 8kun), became a major force in spreading disinformation and was linked to the January 6th Capitol riot. In a 2017 YouTube video, Greene praised Q, "Q is someone that very much loves his country, and he's on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump." She added, "There's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it."