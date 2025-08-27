‘Why are You Flying a Mexican Flag in America?’ – Woman’s Ugly Racist Rant Outside Ventura Shop Caught on Video

Some incidents are so disturbing that they bring to light the ugly side of everyday life. A Ventura shop found itself at the center of one such moment, after a woman was caught on camera hurling racist remarks over a Mexican flag. The captured video has spread rapidly on social media.

The incident happened Saturday, August 23, outside La Catrina Folk Art on East Main Street. The store, which sells Mexican-inspired hand-painted crafts, was hosting a “Cafecito” event with Boxha Coffee, a mobile coffee cart. To help promote the event, the owner’s daughter placed a Mexican flag out front.

That’s when a white woman walked up and confronted her. The daughter began filming. The woman can be seen demanding, “Why the f— are you flying a Mexican flag in America?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Catrinita🎨 (@lacatrinitacrafts)

“You really went out of your way to come say this right now?” the daughter replied.

“Yes, I did… because you have no good reason to fly a Mexican flag in f—— California, which is America,” the woman fired back.

The exchange kept growing tense. Then the daughter asked her to leave. Instead, the woman flipped them off and yelled, “F— you, go back to Mexico.” She then drove away in a white VW Jetta.

The video quickly spread on social media. It garnered more than 300,000 views. Activist Michael McWhorter, known online as @tizzyent, also shared it. He asked his followers to help identify the woman. It didn’t take long. Locals pointed her out as Lisa Kay Vanderlaan Burke, a horse trainer from Santa Barbara.

La Catrina called her out again in a follow-up post: “I hope you learned your lesson to mind your own business from now on. Every action has a consequence, mija.”

Screenshots of Burke’s since-deleted social media accounts showed her posting support for Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Ironically, she also once shared photos from a 2016 cruise to Mexico. “I hope your Mexican cruise was fun! The irony,” the business added.

The same day, another racist incident was reported just up the coast in Goleta. There, a man was filmed harassing a laundromat worker and threatening to call ICE on Spanish speakers.

Such incidents of racism and bias keep surfacing. It is 2025, and talk of progress is all around. However, it is sad to see such unfortunate incidents being reported at a very alarming rate.

That’s just a reminder of how society hasn’t really progressed much despite all the discussions going on.