Hard Launch Alert – Meet Justin Trudeau’s Plus One for Japan Trip – “Katy And I…”

This is not a drill – Former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, just made it social media official with his girlfriend and singer Katy Perry. The Internet can’t keep calm after Trudeau hard-launched Katy on X (more on that later). For those unversed, a hard launch is all about making a relationship social media official, instead of posting about it cryptically.

Turns out, Katy Perry was Justin Trudeau’s plus one at a lunch in Japan with Fumio Kishida, former Prime Minister of Japan, and his wife, Yuko Kishida. In his X post, Fumio Kishida referred to Katy Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.”

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

Responding to Fumio Kishida’s post, the former PM of Canada wrote on X, “Great to see you, Fumio Kishida, Katy, and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

The picture of the quartet – Justin, Katy Perry, Fumio Kishida, and Yuko Kishida- was originally shared by the former Japanese PM on his X handle, and later reposted by Justin Trudeau.

The comments section of Justin Trudeau’s X post was flooded with remarks about the grand hard launch of his relationship with Katy Perry. “Katy Perry doing international diplomacy. Did not have this on my top risks 2025 list,” a user wrote. “I mean. Wow!! Massive flex,” read a second comment.

Let’s just say the comments section was eclipsed by “hard launch” remarks from netizens. Some of them read, “OK hard launch,” “Hard launch on Twitter is crazy,” and “W hard launch” (as in win in Internet lingo). “Trudeau Hard launch,” another X user added.

Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section. “Ohhhhh! Katy and I. Getting serious,” a netizen commented. Another one contributed to the conversation with this comment, “Aaaah, that’s so nice…’Katy and I’.” Inputs from another X user – “It must be serious for him to invite her to such meetings. It’s not something he’d take lightly.”

The couple made their first public appearance at a cabaret show in France in October this year, and the pictures from Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s date night at the Crazy Horse Paris show spread like wildfire on social media.

katy perry & justin trudeau took their romance public tonight in paris pic.twitter.com/SS1jP1bMx4 — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 26, 2025

Rumour mills went into overdrive after the two were first spotted together on a yacht in Montreal. However, it was the Paris outing that confirmed the dating rumors.

Spilling beans on the status of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s relationship, a source close to the couple, told PEOPLE magazine, “Justin keeps making a big effort to see her, and she’s excited about it. Perry has a lot of fun with him.”

“They both have busy schedules but make time for each other and have a really strong connection. Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect,” PEOPLE quoted a source close to Trudeau and Perry as saying.