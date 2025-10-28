Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are the New ‘It’ Couple — and We’ve Got Lauren Sánchez to Thank

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hit it off, all thanks to Lauren Sánchez. The 55-year-old is reportedly playing matchmaker to the couple that went public with their romance. The pair was recently spotted together in Paris.

For months, there have been reports of a possible romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. They were first linked romantically in July of this year. Even though neither one of them has released a statement about their relationship, they seemed pretty cozy while holding hands during their recent appearance.

The pair was even photographed kissing on a yacht, confirming the long-standing rumors. On the occasion of Katy’s 41st birthday, the couple stepped out to celebrate while holding hands in Paris.

Lauren Sánchez might be to thank for everyone wondering how the unlikely pair came together. The former journalist was reportedly the one who set Trudeau and the singer up. According to a recent report, she thought the couple would “vibe.”

Rob Shuter, who is a celebrity writer, reported that Sánchez is happy she could put her match-making skills to use. “I’ve gone from launching rockets to launching romances,” she is reportedly joking now that the pair is going out.

Another source spoke to the #ShuterScoop columnist (via Irish Star) and revealed that Lauren “thought they’d vibe instantly.” The same source gave credit to the 55-year-old for being spot on with her hunch.

never thought katy perry & justin trudeau will actually look good together pic.twitter.com/KP7OCm2ZO2 — kanishk (@kaxishk) October 26, 2025

The insider shared that the singer and former Canadian Prime Minister “have insane chemistry.” The source even shared what the pair exactly thinks about each other. Trudeau is reportedly in “awe” of Katy’s energy, while she thinks he is “witty and kind.”

As per their public appearance that has the internet buzzing, the pair was seen leaving the Crazy Horse club this week. The couple seemed like they were attending a cabaret show there. The pop star was seen wearing a red dress, while Trudeau opted for a black suit paired with a black t-shirt.

Lauren took the opportunity to wish her friend on her special day. “Happy birthday @katyperry I love you to space and back,” Sánchez wrote in a post. For the unfamiliar, both women were part of an all-women crew who went to space earlier this year.

Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ fiance Lauren Sanchez and an all-female crew are headed to space on the Blue Origin rocket aka the Sexualized Spaceship – for 11 minutes. Dubbed the first all-female flight to space – but that actually already happened on June 16, 1963 by Russia’s… pic.twitter.com/usIdifFe4G — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) April 13, 2025

The group safely returned to Earth after spending 11 minutes in space. The rocket that carried the crew to space belonged to Blue Origin, a company owned by Sánchez’s husband, Jeff Bezos.

Soon after the space journey, Katy and Orlando Bloom announced that they would be splitting. The exes who were together for 9 years and engaged decided to part ways. The pair shares a 5-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove.