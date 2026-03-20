Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Overwhelming Success’ Post Hit With X Community Note Over Poll Claim

Karoline Leavitt tried showing her support for a White House article, but social media users did not accept what she had posted. They posted a Community Note warning others that the information that she posted was not a true reflection of what Americans really believed.

Karoline Leavitt wrote on X that “Americans Agree that Operation Epic Fury Is an Overwhelming Success,” linking to a White House article that cited polling data. But users were not pleased with the article’s content. They believed that the statistics were being misrepresented and that people were being misled.

X users added a Community Note under the post, challenging how the data was being shown to readers. The Note said that the people polled were Republicans or MAGA-aligned. They did not represent the broader U.S. public’s views.

“The White House’s polls mentioned in the link only refer to MAGA Republicans or Republicans being in favor of the war,” the note read. “This excludes Democrats and Independents being polled, which skews the data and misrepresents America’s views as a whole.”

Americans Agree that Operation Epic Fury Is an Overwhelming Successhttps://t.co/8UsYxz6FvV — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 19, 2026

Community Notes are pinned to someone’s post when X users believe that the community should be warned. In this case, they believed that the full context of the surveys were not being shown to the reader.

In the White House article that Leavitt shared, they said that 80 to 90 percent approved of “Operation Epic Fury.” Yet, it doesn’t say who was surveyed or how they were surveyed. The Community Note made people aware that the article wasn’t what it seemed.

“Operation Epic Fury” was coined when the U.S. and Israel banded together to launch air strikes against Iran. The attack led to the death of supreme leader Ali Khamenei on February 28. Since then, the military campaign in the Middle East has escalated.

Around the same time that the White House released its findings that the majority of Americans approved of the war, a Reuters-Ipsos poll showed the opposite. Their data showed that nearly 60 percent of U.S. citizens disapproved of the conflict. The survey was taken by asking a broader cross-section of people their opinions including Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

Leavitt did not remove her post. On Friday, she shared a another poll from Politico. This one claimed that the majority of MAGA Trump supporters approved of the war in Iran. “As I’ve said repeatedly, Americans trust President Trump as their Commander-in-Chief and support his efforts to eliminate terrorist threats and keep us safe,” she wrote.

Trump insists that the operation is necessary to keep the country safe. And so the operation in the Middle East continues.

But online, it’s another story. Both Democrats and Republicans have reacted to her post and questioned it. Some focused on the validity of the poll data, while others wanted to know who she meant by the term “Americans.”

NO THE HELL WE DO NOT!!! STOP GASLIGHTING US! https://t.co/ljwnuPPdSj — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) March 19, 2026

In fact, many MAGA-supporters are angry about the conflict and are lashing out about it. The Community Note stayed visible under the post as more people reacted to the post, and posted their comments.