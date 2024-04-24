Kanye West Reveals Details of 'Assault' on Wife Bianca Censori by Unknown Man

A representative of Kanye West recently spoke about the incident involving his wife, Bianca Censori, and how she was 'physically assaulted,' not 'grabbed.' TMZ reported last week that an unknown man allegedly grabbed the Yeezy architect by her waist and slid his hands inside her clothes, which left her horrified. Now, Ye is revealing details of the unfortunate incident, including his own reaction.

On April 23, 2024, the Yeezy designer appeared on an episode of The Download podcast hosted by Jalal Alkali. The curious host began by telling Ye he saw pictures of him and his wife at Disneyland. However, the next moment, a news flash reported that Censori was assaulted. Alkali said, "We see reports of a battery charge as a result of your wife being sexually assaulted," asking Ye if the Australian was ok and requesting him to give his fans a live account of the disgraceful act that unfolded despite the presence of his security team at the scene.

The rapper recalled, "My wife is walking to the bathroom at the chateau, and then this guy..." when Alkali interjected to confirm if the incident took place at Disneyland because most people have this presumption. However, Ye refused, citing that the location specifications were irrelevant to the actual incident. "Let's not kill the magic," he said, continuing to narrate, "This guy just grabbed my wife and then she just - I didn't see it directly - and she started just explaining to me what happened. So then I walked over and found him." Subsequently, the controversial rapper gathered the security of the whole area, including his own, to escort the accused from the premises.

The Praise God rapper then confronted the man about what happened while he told Ye, "It's okay, It's okay," but West disagreed. "Then he saw it wasn't okay, he went to bed early - tuck this n***a in..." Meanwhile the host and the musician burst out laughing when Ye added, "I don't know what happened, he had to go to bed early."

Why does Kanye have Bianca walking around Disneyland with no shoes on???? pic.twitter.com/SYRXaCZnTm — Hecallsmepp ✨ (@hecallsmePP) April 17, 2024

The news first surfaced on April 18 when Ye was named a suspect in a battery case by the Los Angeles Police Department. The 46-year-old's representative told The Sun, "'Grabbed' is a grossly inadequate description of what happened," and detailed the gruesome details of the assault. "He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted," explained the rep. Afterward, the couple left the place, and since then, the situation has been further investigated while Ye has been free of any charges.

The musician and his 29-year-old wife were last spotted at Disneyland, and as always, Censori was unusually dressed while ditching the shoes this time. Yes, the former Yeezy employee walked barefoot, violating the California theme park's posted dress code, per Entertainment Weekly. As per Disneyland's website, attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks includes character costumes worn by people over the age of 14 and clothing featuring 'objectionable material,' as well as 'bare feet.'