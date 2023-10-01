Here's Why Megyn Kelly Called Donald Trump 'Raunchy and Controversial' in New Podcast

Megyn Kelly is a famous American Journalist and a renowned social media personality who is also a host for her own podcast and talk show known as The Megyn Kelly Show. But before she took off on her own, Kelly was an anchor for the prestigious news network Fox News between the years 2004 and 2017. The former Fox News host often speaks her mind and is actively involved and well-updated about political affairs, which she is often asked about as well. It's why, as per NY Breaking, Kelly had some concerns of her own regarding former President Donald Trump’s growing popularity.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ivan Apfel

The former President has been getting a lot of attention for his ongoing election campaign for the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections. This is regardless of the criminal charges and legal troubles he’s battling side-by-side. In the September 22nd episode of Kelly’s show, she was joined by commentator Dan Bongino as they discussed the election season and how things may pan out for Trump if people possibly misunderstand his intentions for their country. The host has, in the past, had some disagreements with Trump, but she went on to defend him in her podcast series.

Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly (15 Sept 2023) have a light moment reliving the first Republican Presidential Debate on 6 Aug 2015. pic.twitter.com/Bp0t0HLHES — Podcast Clips (@PodcastClips777) September 19, 2023

After briefly discussing her thoughts about President Joe Biden, Kelly summarised her perspective about Trump. “Trump is raunchy, he’s a fighter, and he’s controversial. But, he’s also a man. He’s human, he has a heart, he has a family.” The former news anchor attempted to empathize with Trump’s emotions. Her apparent defense of the twice-impeached ex-President comes despite numerous hostile interactions in the past with him, which have been vigorously documented by ABC News.

After interviewing Donald Trump for an hour and twenty minutes, Megyn Kelly swoons a little when she talks about him… pic.twitter.com/oQkNEM2cNt — 𝔹𝕦𝕕… (@bud_cann) September 18, 2023

In the episode of her podcast, Kelly also strongly expressed her 'concerns' for Trump’s safety due to how possibly intense the election season is getting. Kelly alleged that his opponents, the 'left,' perhaps may not allow Trump a 'fair chance' at the presidency by possibly finding a way to get him out of the race. She also recalled that this may just cause an 'Antifa-style chaos in the streets.'

As the episode progressed, she explained, “Whether Trump is concerned, whether there is a realistic possibility that the left will collapse so much as his power increases, as he heads for a second term, that they will try to do something to him, God forbid, or whether they try to do something to him, our country.” Kelly went on to recall the BLM riots and their aftermath, followed by how Trump's critics have talked about the former President in a negative light. She concluded with a final thought: “All of these things are going to culminate in some kind of serious collapse of our country…He’s really driving so many people on the left crazy.”

