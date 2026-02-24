Justin Trudeau’s Son, Xavier, 18, Makes a Rare Comment About Katy Perry

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau’s son, Xavier James Trudeau, spoke about his father’s relationship with singer Katy Perry for the first time. Describing Perry as “cool and nice,” Xavier said that he and Katy Perry bonded over music talks.

During his appearance on the New Toronto podcast, Xavier Trudeau said, “She’s cool, she’s nice.” He added, “We’ve sat, we’ve talked for hours just about talking about my music, advice and steps for me and stuff.”

Xavier James Trudeau, who goes by his stage name Xav, has released tracks like Til The Nights Done and Back Me Up to name a few. Xav’s parents, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire, were married for over 18 years and they ended up getting divorced in 2023.

Coming back to Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry, they reportedly started dating in 2025. They were spotted together for the first time together on a yacht in Montreal. However, the couple made it official with a Paris appearance together last year, in October. Perry and Trudeau stepped out to watch the Crazy Horse Paris show and the pictures of their date night broke the Internet.

See Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hold hands in first public appearance as a couple https://t.co/20HXkSWnO3 pic.twitter.com/t69dFoMUlE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 27, 2025

The much-awaited social media hard launch of their relationship happened last year in December. The Roar singer accompanied the politician to Japan. During his lunch with Fumio Kishida, Katy Perry was by Justin Trudeau’s side.

The former Prime Minister made the relationship social media official with a post that read, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.” In case you missed it, Fumio Kishida had addressed Katy Perry as Trudeau’s “partner” in his post from the lunch.

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

Justin Trudeau frequently appears on Katy Perry’s Instagram profile. So far, he has featured in her holiday dump, her fam-jam album and more. The couple recently shared pictures from their snowy vacation. Perry also dropped a greyscale picture with Trudeau on her Instagram account.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in new photos. pic.twitter.com/24Cf5txURQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2026

A recent Instagram post of Katy Perry, however, left the Internet divided. Katy Perry had penned the method of solving the Rubik’s Cube on a page with the ‘Office of the Prime Minister’ letterhead, which caught the attention of eagle-eyed Internet users. A quick glance at what the comments section of Katy Perry’s post looked like. “JT still using Prime Minister letterhead paper,” a user flagged. “He’s not the Prime Minister anymore. Why are you using that paper?” contributed a second. Similar thoughts echoed in another question from a user that read, “Did Justin Trudeau steal the stationery from the PM office?”

Both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not talked about their relationship publicly. The closest they got to talking about it is through rare social media appearances on each other’s profiles. Like the Instagram post that Perry captioned “Holidaze.”

Before she started dating Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry was previously in a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. They are parents to daughter Daisy. The former couple reportedly broke-up in July last year.