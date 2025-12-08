Instagram Official! Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Launch Their Relationship On Social Media

After months of speculation about a romance between singer Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, the couple has made their relationship social media friendly by posting on Instagram.

In the image, Katy Perry and Trudeau can be seen smiling, cheek to cheek, while accompanied by a video of them eating sushi together in Japan. It is likely that Japan is the best place to enjoy sushi, but it looks like it is also a great country to reveal a relationship between the singer and the former Canadian prime minister. Speculation has been doing the rounds for months and it looks like the relationship is official.

The selfie of the couple is part of a carousel of photos and videos of Katy and Justin’s visit to Japan, and was posted on her Instagram account on Saturday where the singer has an impressive 202 million followers. The post is captioned, “tokyo times on tour and more,” and reveals a smiling face, with flower and heart emojis.

The official announcement of Katy and Justin’s relationship attracted various comments online. One of Perry’s fans wrote, “OH CANADA!!! MAKING IT OFFICIAL!!!”

Another of the singer’s fans wrote, “Your happiness is our happiness. All the love to you! ❤”

Meanwhile, Trudeau has shared a more official, businesslike post on X (formerly Twitter), where he and Perry pose with Japan’s former prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko. He wrote, “Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.”

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

While his post is official in a more serious way, it attracted several comments from interested social media users, like, “katy perry doing international diplomacy. did not have this on my top risks 2025 list!”

Another wrote, “Bro upgraded to a pop star wife,” while another commented, saying, “Poor Sophie,” clearly referring to the former Canadian PM’s former wife. However, another social media user quickly pointed out, “His OG wife exited first. Dude decided he didn’t need to be the most famous person in his next relationship.”

Rumors started swirling in July when Perry and Trudeau were seen sharing a dinner date together in Montreal. This was followed by the former Canadian PM singing to the song Firework at Perry’s concert. Meanwhile, they were photographed together holding hands at a cabaret show in Paris, on the occasion of Katy’s 41st birthday.

Justin Trudeau served as the Canadian prime minister from 2015 to 2025, as the leader of the Liberal Party. However, he resigned from the position earlier this year. As for Perry, she is a 13-time Grammy award nominee. Among her achievements are seven studio albums, including hit songs like Hot n Cold, Roar and California Gurls.