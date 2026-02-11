The Internet Couldn’t Help but Notice This in Katy Perry’s New Post with ‘Love’ Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry shared a set of new photos on Instagram, and they are all about her life lately. The photos also feature Perry happily posing with former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. The two made their relationship Instagram official last year.

Katy Perry captioned the post, “Let love be the revolution,” and added a heart emoji along with it. One of the pictures features the couple posing together at an undisclosed snowy location. Katy Perry also shared another mushy greyscale picture with Trudeau.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in new photos. pic.twitter.com/24Cf5txURQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2026

The pictures went viral. However, there was another photo from the post that eclipsed everything else, including the ones with Trudeau. Some users did cheer for the couple’s pictures, though by dropping remarks like “Y’all look so good together” and “Here for the Justin and Katy romance.” It was the 20th slide in the Roar singer’s Instagram post that caught the attention of netizens. Perry had outlined a detailed way of solving the Rubik’s Cube on a page with the ‘Office of the Prime Minister’ letterhead.

An Instagram user asked, “Going to need more context for slide 20 pls.” Another one questioned, “Are you learning to solve a Rubik’s Cube?” A third one echoed, “What on earth is that list?” Another Instagram user flagged, “He’s not the Prime Minister anymore. Why are you using that paper?” This is what another user commented on Katy Perry’s post: “Did Justin Trudeau steal the stationery from the PM office?”

Simply put, a lot of similar comments flooded the post. Among them were, “JT still using Prime Minister letterhead paper” and “On the official Canadian note pad. Honorary citizen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Meanwhile, several fan pages dedicated to Katy Perry shared photos of her with her partner and former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. The two were pictured together in Montreal, Canada. Justin Trudeau has frequently featured on the singer’s Instagram. He was also a part of her carousel post titled “Holidaze.” The couple was also pictured on a vacation in Japan last year. “Tokyo times on tour and more,” she captioned the post.

The Firework singer and Trudeau made it social media official last year. Trudeau hard-launched his relationship with the singer online by sharing a picture from a formal lunch in Tokyo. In case you missed it, Katy Perry had joined Justin Trudeau and Fumio Kishida, former Prime Minister of Japan, and his wife, Yuko Kishida, for lunch in Japan in 2025. Posting a picture from that lunch on X, Fumio Kishida had referred to Katy Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made headlines and how after their first public appearance together in October last year. Their first appearance as a couple was when they stepped out to watch Crazy Horse Paris for their date night. The rumors about their romance first broke when the paparazzi spotted the two together on a yacht in Montreal, and the pictures from it went crazy viral.

After Trudeau and Perry’s frequent public spotting, a source close to the couple disclosed to People magazine, “Justin keeps making a big effort to see her, and she’s excited about it. Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming, and treats her with respect.”