Justin Bieber’s Mom is Very Happy About Hailey’s Pregnancy but Clears Rumors About ‘Grand-Babies'

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, shocked the world on Thursday, 9 May, when they announced they were expecting their first child. The couple shared captivating photos and videos of them renewing their vows in Hawaii. This prompted fans to speculate whether the couple might be expecting twins. However, Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, who is very happy to be a grandmother, finally clarified the misunderstanding that triggered the rumors, as reported by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By thecelebrityfinder

Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared an Instagram post congratulating and blessing the couple. Meanwhile, Mallette took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” This led to speculations about the couple expecting twin babies. However, Mallette promptly refuted the rumors via Instagram. She wrote, “No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully, they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

As reported by Billboard, Mallette also took to Instagram to express her excitement in a video. Overjoyed and brimming with pride, she shared a recording from the driver’s seat, finally revealing the long-held secret of their pregnancy. In the clip, she said, “I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. And, oh, my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma! Oh, my goodness! OK, Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever." She captioned the post, “BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!🎉🙌CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!”

Meanwhile, in the Hawaii vacation pictures, Hailey wore a gorgeous off-shoulder white dress with long sleeves and a matching white lace veil. She accessorized the same with stylish black shades and a shining gold watch. On the other hand, Justin wore a fuzzy coat over a white T-shirt, a black pant, and a backward baseball cap. Following their announcement, the couple received countless heartwarming and supportive wishes from popular figures in the industry.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, "I love you guys!!!!! We are all so excited and happy for you two!!!!! Mommy and daddy time," while Kim Kardashian echoed, "I love you guys soooo much!!!" As reported by PEOPLE, a source disclosed that the Biebers have already begun decorating their nursery and have selected a baby name. The insider revealed, "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."