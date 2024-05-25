Here’s the Real Reason Why Michelle Obama’s Mother Ended Up Living in the White House

In 2008, when Barack Obama clinched the presidency, it wasn't just a political transition. It was a family affair that saw the entire Obama clan, including Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, move from their home in Illinois to the iconic White House.

Michelle and her mother, Robinson, have shared a profound bond throughout their lives. The former First Lady once described her mother's wisdom as being "packed into short bursts and punctuated with an infectious smile or a wry laugh," as per People.

From an early age, my mom, Marian Robinson, taught me how to think for myself, use my own voice, and understand my own worth.



Ahead of #MothersDay, I'm proud to announce that the "Opening the White House" exhibit at the Obama Presidential Center will be named after her.

In an ode to her mother on Mother's Day in 2019, Michelle expressed admiration for Robinson's sweet and witty companionship that endeared her to everyone. Their tight-knit relationship played a pivotal role when Michelle, the former First Lady, convinced her mother to uproot from her quiet abode on Euclid Avenue in Chicago to join the First Family in Washington, D.C. Despite initial reluctance, with Michelle acknowledging her mother's protestations, Robinson eventually yielded to her daughter's plea, as per Nicki Swift.

WATCH: In an interview with @Oprah, former President @BarackObama credited his mother-in-law Marian Robinson for helping smooth out disagreements with @MichelleObama during the couple's eight years in the White House pic.twitter.com/rCoUIFMTM4 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Michelle's insistence on having her mother by her side in the White House was not merely sentimental. It was rooted in Robinson's crucial role as the rock of the Obama family. Michelle, reflecting on the years preceding Barack's presidency, noted that Robinson had been a steadfast support, helping navigate the challenges of career transitions, heavy workloads, and the intricate tapestry of the Obama daughters' after-school lives.

Even though Robinson embarked on this unprecedented journey with a three-month trial mindset, she gradually found her footing within the White House. In 2010, Michelle shared her joy at Robinson settling in, remarking, "So I'm happy that she's really settled in and feels like this is home for her, as well." The transition, no doubt, was eased by Robinson's role as a stabilizing force for Michelle, Barack, and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

In their first national TV interview together, we hear from the woman who helped make the former first family work, Michelle Obama's mother.



Watch Marian Robinson tell @GayleKing about her eight years in the White House: pic.twitter.com/c4uK4hozuK — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 14, 2018

Robinson's concerns for the safety and well-being of her granddaughters played a pivotal role in her decision to join the First Family in the White House. In an interview with CBS, she admitted, "I felt like this was going to be a very hard life for both of them. I was worried about their safety. I was worried about my grandkids."

Robinson took charge of ensuring Sasha and Malia's normalcy in the not-so-normal confines of the White House. Michelle highlighted her mother's unconventional role in teaching Sasha and Malia how to do their laundry, a departure from the usual White House protocols.

This hands-on approach reflected the Obamas' commitment to providing their daughters with as normal a life as possible amid the grandeur of the presidential residence.

In a wide-ranging interview with CBS, Robinson revealed the initial challenges of adjusting to White House life. It included negotiating with staff to do her laundry. Michelle echoed her mother's sentiments, acknowledging the enormity of the adjustment and emphasizing Robinson's integral role in shaping the Obama family's experience within the hallowed halls of the White House.

