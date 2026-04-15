Former President Joe Biden drew attention online after jokingly comparing a Black university trustee to former President Barack Obama. Biden faced criticism online during past political clashes with President Donald Trump. Trump and some of his supporters have referred to Biden by the nickname “Sleepy Joe.” Some critics have referenced the nickname in response to Biden’s public appearances, including this latest moment.

Joe Biden is under fire for saying a University Trustee looks like Barack Obama. Credit: C-SPAN pic.twitter.com/BSZtHlqWr0 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2026

Biden made an appearance at Syracuse University, where he was honored with a portrait. He is a former student of the institution who earned a juris doctor from there in 1968. While addressing the audience at the university,

Biden turned his attention to an individual sitting behind him. “Mr. Chairman, Chancellor Elect, and Dean, and, by the way, I want to turn around and say, ‘Barack, what are you doing?’ Come here, come here.’” The former president said.

The man, identified as Jeffrey M. Scruggs, who appeared to resemble Obama, rushed to the stage to greet Biden. Scruggs serves as chairman of the board of trustees. The university’s official website stated that Scruggs is an “alumnus of Harvard University” and holds various other accolades.

Biden, who stood by Scruggs, continued, “I feel like he should be standing to the right, and I should be standing to the left.” While the moment was played off for laughs, the internet was divided on the matter. “So the guy that served next to Obama for 8 F—–g years compares someone to Obama is being called racist? What is going on?” one user wrote on X.

“He clearly has some resemblance. Are black people not allowed to be compared to other black people? Fucking b—–s dude, gez. Sounds like a certain group of Middle Eastern people trying to start a race war.”

“How sad. They’re still putting demented Joe up on stage to make a fool of himself,” another user added. “I actually feel bad for him. Listen to his voice, you can tell he’s much more weak and feeble than he was a few years ago.” The rest of the internet drew attention to Donald Trump.

“I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.” President Trump rips into Pope Leo for being “very liberal” and accusing him of catering to the left after speaking out against the war in Iran. But the pope isn’t backing down, telling reporters his push for peace comes from the Gospel, not… pic.twitter.com/6ZSIp6Guj9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2026

“Stop it please. President pedophile posted a picture of himself as Jesuswe,” one user added. “Nobody gives a f–k about Joe Biden saying a trustee looks like Barack Obama. Get the f–k out of here.”

Donald Trump recently got into a heated battle with Pope Leo, calling him out for not supporting war. Pope Leo responded to Trump, stating, “I have no fear of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do and what the Church is here to do.”