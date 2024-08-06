Joe Biden Criticized for Strange Advice to a 12-Year-Old Girl: ‘No Serious Guys Until You’re 30’

President Joe Biden, who has been involved in politics for a very long time, is also popular for his gaffes and awkward remarks. Recently, during his speech about the liberation of Americans detained in Russia, Biden made a bizarre remark to the daughter of one of the freed prisoners. He put his arm around her and said, "No serious guys until you're 30," further requesting everyone to sing Happy Birthday for her. As the video clip went viral, social media users started criticizing the President.

Biden said, “Tomorrow is a big day, the 13th birthday of Miriam. As you all know, we have a tradition in the Biden family. We sing Happy Birthday.” He later added, “And remember, no serious guys until you’re 30. God love you,” as reported by Radar Online. “Now she gets to celebrate with her mom. That’s what this is all about – family, able to be together again like they should have been all along,” he then added on a serious note. Several internet users slammed him as one person said, "No serious guys? not no guys, but no serious guys. Am I the only one who thinks that's a strange statement?"

Another person questioned, "Wouldn't having someone draw attention to a little girl like that embarrass the hell out of them? Again with the "no guys until you're 30" thing." A third person asked, "Is prisoner swap with Russia really the time to hit on 11-year-old girls, Joe? Holy Mother of God, are you a horrendous human being." While another X user cautioned and said, "Can we please keep him away from pre-teen girls nowadays? Not the first time he has said this to a little girl. Bring back Biden Too for the sake of the children. Joe Biden tells freed prisoner's 12-year-old daughter: 'No serious guys until you're 30.'"

A fifth person chimed in and said, "President Joe Biden sings happy birthday to Miriam Butorin, 13, after delivering remarks on a prisoner swap with Russia from the State Dining Room of the White House. He can’t keep his hands off PYTs, can he? 'Remember, no serious guys until you’re 30.'" A sixth user also criticized him and said, "How crass and humiliating. Can’t somebody take him away? Biden offered her some life and future dating advice while the cameras rolled. 'Remember, no serious guys until you're 30,' he told her." The young girl, Miriam Butorin, is the daughter of a Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

According to The Telegraph, the US released eight Russian criminals in exchange for 16 US prisoners from Russia. Meanwhile, a similar incident happened in 2019 when Biden complimented a 10-year-old girl on her appearance. During his 2020 campaign rally in Houston, Texas, he said to the girl, "I'll bet you're as bright as you are good-looking." Later on, in a video, he clarified, "Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I've heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That's my responsibility and I will meet it," as reported by Business Insider.