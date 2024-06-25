When Kanye West Posted a Strange Video of Bianca Censori in Revealing Outfit Among Clone-Like Figures

In an Instagram Story, Kanye West shared a peculiar video featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, clad in a revealing ensemble and encircled by clones. The 46-year-old rapper, known for his avant-garde style, unveiled this latest Yeezy promotion recently.

Censori, who tied the knot with West in 2023, appeared in a striking brown sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, opting to go braless beneath the garment, which extended gracefully to her ankles. Completing the ensemble with towering white fur boots, she strode confidently into the spotlight of a darkened photo studio.

When the room is rented by the hour and Norman Bates forgets the towels, thank goodness you’ve got the old unwashed floor mat to dry your hair.#biancacensori #KenyeWest https://t.co/8eSzx5Gk7m pic.twitter.com/kI2qjXft1x — 🇮🇱Enormous Extraterrestrial Stands with🇮🇱 (@ladymoomoo95) January 31, 2024

She covered her eyes with her palm as she raised it, highlighting her hourglass form even more. The video was left without any additional background or audio. Over the past month, West has shared numerous photos of his wife wearing his Yeezy creations on social media.

After West was charged with demeaning his wife, he made this most recent post. Supporters have already asserted that he may be harming his kids and they feel that the rapper is "abusing" Censori. North,10, Saint,8, Chicago,6, and Psalm,4, are the four children that Kim Kardashian, 43, and West have together.

Fans are particularly concerned about the effect on children, as he frequently appears in West's photos wearing barely-there, BDSM-style attire. "I feel terribly for his children and any other child in the family. They will experience the traumatic effects of this psychopath." On a Kardashian-focused Reddit board, someone posted. "Kanye - if you don’t want your daughter exploited in this manner when she grows up - maybe you shouldn’t exploit your wife in such a manner. Kids grow up to do as you do," another person said, as per The Sun.

Image Source: Instagram Images | @Kanyewest

When the couple got back together for dinner earlier this week, Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of West, was slammed for copying Censori's wardrobe, as per Page Six. Recently, pictures of West, Kardashian, and other family members were taken outside a Luxe restaurant in Malibu, California.

The family dined at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles and fans found the interaction "awkward." Kardashian was wearing a black tube top with a buckle closing. She accessorized the ensemble with a coat and black fuzzy trousers. Admirers pointed out that she looked similar to anything Censorhadas had worn in the past.

A few weeks back, West made headlines as well, when he was seen snatching a phone from a TMZ photographer in response to a question about whether or not his Censori had free will. This follows the endless stream of reports claiming that she has been under Kanye's control.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Leibson

Fans shared their opinions on a Reddit forum. "It’s like she wants to recall his BDSM desires by wearing weird stuff like Bianca but won’t fully commit, because it isn’t her," observed a fan. Another wrote, "Bianca inspired much?" A third said, "Her trying to impress Kanye."

Censori, who is regarded as "an architect of her husband's Yeezy brand," has been relentlessly employed by West to promote the shoe line. After being married to her last year, the rapper has made headlines for exposing some really strange behavior.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2024. It has since been updated.