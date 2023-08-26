When Taylor Swift Gave the Best Dating Advice That Every 20-Something Should Follow

Taylor Swift fearlessly shares candid insights with the world. Through her songs, lyrics and interviews, the Grammy-winning artist consistently offers genuine perspectives on significant life experiences, such as friendships, the journey of maturation, and, undoubtedly, the complexities of love, both its inception and dissolution.

As we prepare to revisit the past with the impending release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), it's worth recalling the spotlight that illuminated Swift back in 2014 when the original version of the album emerged. In a vintage Esquire interview, the singer-songwriter provided an intimate glimpse into her life as a pop icon, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her journey.

Also Read: When Khloé Kardashian Loved Her ‘Clip-On’ Bangs Even Though They Changed the 'Shape of Her Face'

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

During the interview, Swift discussed her dating experiences and how they had become a consistent subject of media scrutiny. The singer of Champagne Problems also delved into her personal journey and shared dating wisdom targeted at individuals in their twenties. Given that she was 25 years old at the time, it seemed evident that she was drawing from her own life experiences.

When asked about being judged constantly and how her private life is clickbait, Swift replied, "I would date someone, figure out we weren't compatible or figure out we didn't work out, and then we'd break up." She continued, "That seems like a very normal thing for a young 20-something to do, and that is my biggest scandal. I think it's healthy for everyone to go a few years without dating, just because you need to get to know who you are." She elaborated, "And I've done more thinking and examining and figuring out how to cope with things on my own than I would have if I had been focusing on someone else's emotions and someone else's schedule. It's been really good."

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Team Spoke With the Police To Make Plans for the Expected Crowd at Jack Antonoff’s

Swift also threw light on how the discussion of celebrities' romantic lives has evolved into a cultural phenomenon. She remarked, "I think with every celebrity story there has to be a 'Yeah, but …' Take Beyoncé: She's incredibly talented, gorgeous, perfect role model for girls, empowering women all over the world. Yeah, but … let's try to pick at her marriage. I think that every celebrity has that. And predominantly women, unfortunately."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: Here's Why Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas Won't Happen

It's safe to say that we've entered the 1989 era once more, with Swift once again making chart history, as reported by Forbes. Swift's 1989 album has surged on the Billboard 200, reclaiming a spot in the top 10. This resurgence is largely attributed to the exciting news that the album will be re-recorded and re-released. During the final leg of her The Eras Tour in the United States (for now, at least), the singer made an announcement to her audience, and consequently, to the world, revealing that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on the horizon. The revamped version of this Grammy-winning title is expected to drop in late October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

As Swift's dedicated fan base gets ready for 1989 (Taylor's Version), they are actively revisiting the original album. The tracks from 1989 have seen a significant uptick in streaming since her attention-grabbing (quite literally) announcement. Numerous songs from the album have rapidly climbed the ranks on Spotify, and this increased listening activity has contributed to the album's renewed success.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Sent a Sweet Letter to David Harbour’s Stepdaughter During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Left 'Scared' After Thousands of Fans Swarmed Outside a Private Event to See Her