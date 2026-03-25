Jesse Ventura Urges Trump to Send Barron to Military Amid Iran Tensions

Former Minnesota governor, actor and wrestler Jesse Ventura has sparked national controversy after publicly urging President Donald Trump to send his youngest son, Barron, to serve in the military if tensions with Iran escalate into war.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ventura questioned Trump’s decisions on war and military duty. “A war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids,” he said. “How can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?” He added that leaders should be willing to make personal sacrifices.

According to La Voce di New York, Ventura later escalated his criticism by calling out Barron Trump directly. “Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do. I want to see a Trump in the military,” he said.

Amid growing tensions in the United States over a potential war with Iran, Ventura’s remarks have added to the broader debate over military recruitment and leadership accountability. He is also a former Navy veteran and made the remarks to criticize political leaders who support military action without personal sacrifice.

Former Governor Jesse Ventura: “How can you send someone else’s kids to war if you won’t send your own? So I’m calling on Barron Trump to enlist in the US military. Do something your father never had the courage to do.”

pic.twitter.com/6lmPfye2ws — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2026

His comments quickly went viral on social media, with the hashtag #SendBarron trending on X (formerly Twitter). Some critics condemned Ventura for targeting the president’s child, while others supported his argument about “shared sacrifice.”

Trump has faced criticism from Americans over his rhetoric and stance on a potential war with Iran. Ventura’s comments have renewed scrutiny of Trump’s military record.

Some social media users also pointed to Barron Trump’s height — about 6 feet, 9 inches tall — noting potential challenges in certain military roles, including confined spaces and armored vehicles.

Speaking further about the president’s family, Ventura claimed that no recent generation of Trumps has served in the military. “To my knowledge, a Trump in the last hundred years has never done military service,” he said.

Trump’s own military record has also faced scrutiny. During the Vietnam War era, he was declared medically ineligible for service due to bone spurs. The diagnosis was made by a private physician, a detail that has been cited by critics.