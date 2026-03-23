Political Expert Warns About Donald Trump’s ‘Erratic’ Behavior

Veteran political analyst David Rothkopf warned about Donald Trump’s behavior and its impact on the war with Iran. Rothkopf told the Daily Beast host, Joanna Coles, “This is so different from any other war that we have ever seen, because it is being driven by the psychosis of one individual.”

Furthermore, Rothkopf stated, “Trump doesn’t listen to advisers. As he says, he relies on his gut.” The columnist added that Trump has surrounded himself with “yes-men, giving him the freedom to be erratic and do as he pleases.”

In just 24 hours, Trump shifted from declaring the war nearly over because “objectives were met” to threatening to “obliterate” Iran’s electricity plants, “starting with the biggest one first.” The shift from “victory” and “winding down” to “total obliteration” within a single… pic.twitter.com/7fzmX1Zu7L — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) March 22, 2026

Moreover, Rothkopf added that the current war with Iran is due to the “psychosis” of one individual, claiming everyone is aware of it. He called Trump a “paranoid, deluded, and ignorant commander-in-chief.”

Earlier, Trump claimed that the war with Iran would end when “I feel it in my bones.” His remark came after two weeks of the strikes on Iran. Trump told the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, “When it’s over–– and I don’t think it’s going to be long, when it’s over, this is going to bounce back so fast.”

In the first week, Trump ensured the war would conclude in four weeks. Kilmeade asked Trump if it would be a joint decision. He responded that he has good people, “We’ve got a great group.”

On Saturday, Trump also claimed to have wiped Iran off the map in his post. Within an hour issues a threat of new military strikes on Iran. His narrative on war keeps changing each time he is asked about it.

Trump on when war with Iran will end: “When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones” pic.twitter.com/liUZkdnSfe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 13, 2026

Rothkopf continues in the interview, “We don’t have people around the president who will say no. And even if we did, he wouldn’t listen to that.” All the guardrails, all the processes, all the systems that have evolved to avoid just this kind of catastrophe have been shut down, broken down, run around, and we’re left with a decaying, elderly, ignorant, paranoid, vainglorious, deluded commander in chief making it up as he goes along.”

The political expert compared the situation of the Trump administration to “following the footsteps of a drunk out of the bar,” doing what he says. The U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran has had a global impact. It has killed 13 American service members, and the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. Responsible for 20% of global oil trade, Iran’s control of Hormuz has created a bottleneck for several countries.

Rothkopf also reminded that the State Department fired oil and gas experts just six months before Trump’s attacks. He blamed no planning and no sense of consequences for the current conditions.