Trump on Iran War Timeline – “Will End When I Feel It In My Bones”

President Donald Trump said that the war against Iran would end when he personally believes the time is right. Appearing on a radio show, he said that he would identify the moment “when I feel it in my bones.”

The president spoke to Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show. The interview spanned a number of topics, including the terrorist attacks at Old Dominion and Michigan’s synagogue, the economy, and even his remarks about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s learning disability. Of course, they also talked about the war in Iran.

Trump was, in fact, talking about the economy when he veered into when the war might end. He claimed that the U.S. “had the greatest economy in history. We still do.” The president added, “Oh, this will bounce right back when it’s over.”

Seizing the opportunity to talk about the war, Kilmeade pushed, “When are you going to know when it’s over?” The host was asking a critical question about the projected duration of the conflict.

Trump on when war with Iran will end: “When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones” pic.twitter.com/liUZkdnSfe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 13, 2026

Trump did not commit to a fixed deadline. He rather said, “When I feel it… I feel it in my bones.” The president suggested that the decision would ultimately come down to his judgement rather than a timeline or even a military objective.

When Kilmeade asked him if he would ask for anyone’s input, Trump referred to his “great people.” He mentioned retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John Dan “Razin” Caine. The military vet heads the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump also had trust in Chief of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump would not answer Kilmeade when he wanted to know if the U.S. would take Kharg Island. “I can’t answer a question like that,” he said. The president added that only a fool would publicly reveal potential military plans.

The island is to the northwest of the Persian Gulf coast and it handles most of Iran’s crude oil exports. When it comes to worldwide global energy markets, Kharg Island is pivotal and any disruption of its supply could impact oil prices and Iran’s economy.

But then again, the 47th president also reminded the host that the war could play out in a variety of ways. While he wouldn’t commit to answering Kilmeade’s question about Kharg Island, he did discuss that the possibility is “one of so many different things.”

KILMEADE: You think Putin is helping Iran? TRUMP: I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah. And he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine, right? KILMEADE: And you are, right? TRUMP: Yeah, we’re helping them also, and so he says that, and China would say the same… pic.twitter.com/0QWp173bm5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2026

Trump said that taking the crude oil storage hub was not high on the list of possibilities. But he then reminded the show’s listeners that his answers were not firm, saying, “I can change my mind in seconds.”

Trump has previously hinted at taking Iranian oil. “Certainly people have talked about it,” he stated. Even in the midst of the war with Iran, Trump remained positive. He was confident that the American economy would quickly recover once the fighting ends.

While he previously stated that he would know when to end the conflict in his “bones,” he also felt that it would not be a drawn-out war. “I don’t think it’s going to be long,” he said. Specifically referring to the economy, he continued, “When it’s over, this is going to bounce right back so fast.”