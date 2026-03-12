Everything We Know About Old Dominion University Shooting – Including Kash Patel’s Response

A shooting inside a classroom at Old Dominion University left one person dead and two others hurt before students managed to tackle the gunman and end the attack. Federal officials now say they’re treating the shooting as terrorism.

Police identified the shooter as Mohamed Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member who once pleaded guilty to trying to support ISIS, reports The Guardian. The violence broke out in Constant Hall, the university’s business school. Right after noon, calls came in. Shots were fired in a classroom

When officers got to the scene, the situation was already changing. A group of ROTC cadets had jumped in. Police say they confronted Jalloh and brought him down before officers even reached the room. By the time police secured the building, Jalloh was dead.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a statement confirming what happened. “Earlier today, an armed individual opened fire at Old Dominion University, leaving one person dead and two others wounded,” he wrote. Patel praised the “brave students who stepped in and subdued him,” saying they almost certainly saved lives.

He also said the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and local police are working together. The director asked the public to pray for the victims, their families, and the community of Old Dominion University.

Later, at a news conference, FBI special agent Dominique Evans told reporters they believe the shooting was meant as an act of terrorism. She said witnesses heard what the gunman said before firing. Jalloh, she confirmed, had previously been investigated for terrorism.

“I can tell you that we have confirmed reports that prior to him conducting this act of terrorism, he stated Allahu Akbar and he was formally a subject of a FBI investigation in material supporting terrorism,” she said.

Jalloh has a history with the police and criminal activity. Court records show Jalloh pleaded guilty in 2016 to trying to help ISIS. He spent 11 years in federal prison and got out in December 2024. Investigators are still sorting out exactly what happened after the first shots. Evans said the ROTC students “rendered him no longer alive,” but didn’t explain exactly how Jalloh died.

All the victims have connections to the university. Two of the wounded were ROTC cadets, say the U.S. military. Ambulances rushed them to the regional trauma hospital. Hospital staff confirmed one of those victims died. Another is still in critical condition. A third person who was hurt went to an emergency room in Virginia Beach and was treated and released.

Campus police chief Garrett Shelton said the first emergency call came in just before officers rushed to Constant Hall. The first police units arrived within minutes. Shelton said it’s still unclear if any officers fired their weapons as it was very chaotic at the time of the incident.

Police locked down the campus and cleared buildings. After searching for other possible threats for about an hour, the university announced the immediate danger was over.

University president Brian Hemphill called the shooting a tragedy for the whole campus. The school canceled classes through Friday and set up counseling services for students and staff.