Trump Reacts to Michigan Synagogue Attack – “Will Get to the Bottom of It”

Donald Trump’s Thursday roster involved a speech at White House Women’s History Month event, where he was accompanied by his wife, Melania. At the event, the President also expressed his thoughts on an attack on a Michigan synagogue on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, a man drove his car straight into the entrance of Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield. “I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all the people in Detroit, following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today,” Trump said at the White House Women’s History Month event.

.@POTUS: “I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in the Detroit area following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today. I’ve been fully briefed — and it’s a terrible thing… We’re going to be right down to the bottom of it.” pic.twitter.com/C6RVIowjBN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 12, 2026

The President mentioned that he had been briefed on the situation about the shooting. “I’ve been fully briefed, and it’s a terrible thing, but it goes on. We’re going to get right down to the bottom of it,” Trump added.

At the event, a reporter asked Trump, “Is there anything you can share about the Old Dominion shooting and the Michigan synagogue shooting?” To which he replied, “Yes. Tragic.”

Q: Is there anything you can share about the Old Dominion shooting and the Michigan synagogue shooting? TRUMP: Yes. Tragic *walks away* pic.twitter.com/iEs4OkfSRr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on Thursday after the incident. “I am tracking reports of an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. We are working with the Michigan State Police to get more information.”

Calling the incident “heartbreaking,” Whitmer added, “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone’s safety. Thank you to Law enforcement for their swift action.”

Kristi Noem, who will soon be replaced as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security by Markwayne Mullin, wrote about DHS monitoring the on-ground situation. She wrote in an X entry, “HSI is currently on the scene in Michigan with other federal agencies and local law enforcement, and we are closely monitoring the alleged shooter report and vehicle crash at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. DHS will continue to monitor the situation on the ground.”

HSI is currently on the scene in Michigan with other federal agencies and local law enforcement, and we are closely monitoring the alleged shooter report and vehicle crash at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.@DHSgov will continue to monitor the situation… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 12, 2026

Gavin Newsom, Rashida Tlaib, Mamdani, and Chuck Schumer, among other politicians, condemned the Michigan Synagogue shooting. Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, in an X (formerly Twitter) post, wrote, “The reports coming out of West Bloomfield are horrifying,” she said. “I am praying for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel. No one should face violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship.”

“The attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan is horrifying. My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence. I am continuing to closely monitor the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD will continue to deploy high-visibility patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions across the five boroughs,” read NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s post.

Meanwhile, at the House Women’s History Month event, Donald Trump briefly brought up ‘Operation Epic Fury.’ “The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It’s doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed… Nobody has ever seen anything like it. We’re doing what has to be done… they (Iran) really are a nation of terror and hate, and they’re paying a high price right now,” Trump said at the event on Thursday.