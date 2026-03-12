Newsom, Tlaib, Mamdani and Other Leaders React To Michigan Synagogue Shooting

A man drove his car straight into the entrance of Temple Israel, a major synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, just outside Detroit, Michigan. Security quickly responded to the situation. Gunfire broke out. The suspect was later found dead inside the burned-out vehicle. Political leaders across the country jumped online to share their reactions as news about the incident spread.

Temple Israel isn’t small, says NBC News. It’s one of the largest Reform synagogues, with 12,000 members.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, the driver acted decisively. He crashed right through the synagogue’s doors and confronted the security team. Then, something inside the car caught fire, reports say. And flames spread through the building’s hallway.

🇺🇸 An active shooter incident is occurring in Temple Israel, a Reform Jewish synagogue and school in West Bloomfield, Michigan. An attacker reportedly drove his car into the building before opening fire. There are no reports of casualties yet, but authorities have published a… pic.twitter.com/1IdIowdBp9 — The Daily News (@DailyNewsJustIn) March 12, 2026

Only one person from the Michigan synagogue’s security team was hurt. The car hit them and they were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, none of the children or staff from the preschool program were injured. They were removed quickly as police swarmed the scene.

Federal agents arrived on the scene, with the FBI and ATF soon after. The area was teeming with bomb squads and dogs sweeping the vehicle for explosives while they secured the rest of the building. Just to be safe, police also put nearby Bloomfield Hills schools on lockdown.

I am closely monitoring the situation at Temple Israel in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and am praying for the wellbeing of the schoolchildren, congregants, synagogue staff, and first responders. I’m grateful to the local police for their quick response and will continue to track… https://t.co/KMH0vOJ6gc — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 12, 2026

Temple Israel’s roots run deep in the the area. In fact, it has been part of Detroit’s Jewish community since World War II and now includes about 3,500 families in the area. As police lights flashed and images started circulating online, leaders from all over started posting statements.

Thanking the police for their quick action, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was watching closely and praying for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel. He added that he would “track the situation as it unfolds.”

We are praying for the Temple Israel synagogue community in West Bloomfield. Antisemitism is vile! As @Cal_OES monitors this incident in Michigan, the state continues to coordinate with local and federal law enforcement to protect our Jewish community in the Golden State. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 12, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted that he was praying for the synagogue. “Vile” is what he called antisemitism. California authorities were keeping an eye on the situation and working with law enforcement to protect Jewish communities in his state, he said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he was “horrified.” He urged people to stand up against violence targeting places of worship. “We must all condemn this unacceptable violence and ensure the Jewish community can worship without fear of attack,” he wrote.

Horrified to learn of the shooting at Temple Israel in Michigan. We must all condemn this unacceptable violence and ensure the Jewish community can worship without fear of attack. Praying for everyone’s safety and thinking of the victims and those affected as we learn more. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 12, 2026

One of the first people to post online was Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. She represents parts of Detroit. “The reports coming out of West Bloomfield are horrifying,” she said. “I am praying for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel. No one should face violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship.”

The attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan is horrifying. My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence. I am continuing to closely monitor the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD will continue to… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2026

“My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. He also reassured his followers that the NYPD would be visible around the Jewish hotspots that day.

Troubled by the news coming out of Michigan. We’re thankful for law enforcement’s swift response and relieved by reports indicating children and staff inside Temple Israel are safe. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Antisemitism has absolutely no place in America. — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) March 12, 2026

Tom Emmer, GOP Majority Whip, was “troubled” by the news, but he was also “relieved” that the children and staff were safe. He said, “Antisemitism has absolutely no place in America.”

Sheriff Bouchard said investigators are still working to figure out the motive and whether anyone else was involved. Officers are looking at security footage. They were also combing through what’s left of the burned vehicle. And online, there’s a flood of reactions as everyone tries to make sense of what happened.