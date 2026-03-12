News

Newsom, Tlaib, Mamdani and Other Leaders React To Michigan Synagogue Shooting

Published on: March 12, 2026 at 5:49 PM ET

A car smashed through the doors of one of America’s largest synagogues. Gunfire followed. Within minutes, political leaders were posting reactions as investigators tried to piece together what happened.

Zohran Mamdani and Rashida Tlaib are political leaders
Zohran Mamdani and Rashida Tlaib have both condemned the attack on Michigan synagogue Temple Israel.(Left and right images: Wikimedia Commons)

A man drove his car straight into the entrance of Temple Israel, a major synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, just outside Detroit, Michigan. Security quickly responded to the situation. Gunfire broke out. The suspect was later found dead inside the burned-out vehicle. Political leaders across the country jumped online to share their reactions as news about the incident spread.

Temple Israel isn’t small, says NBC News. It’s one of the largest Reform synagogues, with 12,000 members.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, the driver acted decisively. He crashed right through the synagogue’s doors and confronted the security team. Then, something inside the car caught fire, reports say. And flames spread through the building’s hallway.

Only one person from the Michigan synagogue’s security team was hurt. The car hit them and they were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, none of the children or staff from the preschool program were injured. They were removed quickly as police swarmed the scene.

Federal agents arrived on the scene, with the FBI and ATF soon after. The area was teeming with bomb squads and dogs sweeping the vehicle for explosives while they secured the rest of the building. Just to be safe, police also put nearby Bloomfield Hills schools on lockdown.

Temple Israel’s roots run deep in the the area. In fact, it has been part of Detroit’s Jewish community since World War II and now includes about 3,500 families in the area. As police lights flashed and images started circulating online, leaders from all over started posting statements.

Thanking the police for their quick action, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was watching closely and praying for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel. He added that he would “track the situation as it unfolds.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted that he was praying for the synagogue. “Vile” is what he called antisemitism. California authorities were keeping an eye on the situation and working with law enforcement to protect Jewish communities in his state, he said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he was “horrified.” He urged people to stand up against violence targeting places of worship. “We must all condemn this unacceptable violence and ensure the Jewish community can worship without fear of attack,” he wrote.

One of the first people to post online was Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. She represents parts of Detroit. “The reports coming out of West Bloomfield are horrifying,” she said. “I am praying for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel. No one should face violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship.”

“My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. He also reassured his followers that the NYPD would be visible around the Jewish hotspots that day.

Tom Emmer, GOP Majority Whip, was “troubled” by the news, but he was also “relieved” that the children and staff were safe. He said, “Antisemitism has absolutely no place in America.”

Sheriff Bouchard said investigators are still working to figure out the motive and whether anyone else was involved. Officers are looking at  security footage. They were also combing through what’s left of the burned vehicle. And online,  there’s a flood of reactions as everyone tries to make sense of what happened.

