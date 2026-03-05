Netizens Rip Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Following Outburst at School’s Anti-ICE Protest

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is going viral once again, this time after attending and participating in a school’s student-led anti-ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protest.

Tlaib, who is from Detroit, joined hundreds of students at Southwest Detroit’s Western International High School last Friday. However, footage from the event only began gaining widespread attention on Thursday afternoon, nearly a full week later, when Libs of TikTok shared part of Tlaib’s interaction with the crowd.

“They’re coming after all of us,” Tlaib said. “And I don’t say that to make you scared. I say this so you all can prepare. We are the only ones that can protect us.”

Tlaib then led the crowd in an “ICE OUT” call-and-response chant. The Libs of TikTok X post had 150,000 views in its first two hours.

BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib joined an anti-ICE student protest at @WesternHS_DPSCD in Detroit, FEARMONGERING about ICE and starting “ICE OUT” chants. “They’re coming after all of us… we are the only ones who can protect us.” pic.twitter.com/ZpKXaaF59j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2026

That protest took place three days after Tlaib’s widely criticized conduct during the State of the Union address. The 49-year-old Tlaib wore an “[EXPLETIVE] ICE” pin and, alongside fellow ‘Squad’ member and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, spent the night yelling and heckling at President Donald Trump.

Tlaib and Omar left the event early and did not return. Trump fired back on Truth Social the next day, suggesting that both women should be deported. However, Tlaib was born in Detroit, meaning that her citizenship is protected under the 14th Amendment. Omar was born in Somalia but obtained U.S. citizenship in 2000, five years after moving to America.

“Fearmongering won’t secure America,” one X user wrote. “Chanting ‘ICE out’ only weakens the rule of law. America deserves safe borders, not political theater from Rashida Tlaib.”

Social media commenters loudly ripped Tlaib on Thursday, with some noting the poor academic rates in Detroit and Michigan. According to US News, only 4% of Western International High School students are proficient in math, and 5% are proficient in science. The statewide averages are 30% and 40%, respectively.

Western International High School only has a 67% graduation rate as of March 2026.

“Kids can’t read but they’re fluent in protest chants,” read one reply. “That’s a fail.”

Looks like Rashida Tlaib prefers indoctrination over education for students in Detroit. No wonder their test scores are so low.pic.twitter.com/c1PvYLnyxz — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) March 5, 2026

“Seems like a great use of their time, Congresswoman,” another X user wrote.

Tlaib had not addressed the Libs of TikTok post as of publication.

Student-led anti-government and anti-ICE protests have persisted nationwide throughout the first weeks of 2026. However, some have turned violent and others have resulted in controversy. The Issaquah Police Department in Issaquah, Wash., filed charges against four unnamed individuals who allegedly assaulted a mother at an anti-ICE protest last month.

Residents of Quakertown, Pa., are demanding the firing of police chief Scott McElree after footage showed him placing a girl in a headlock during a protest. McElree was not in uniform at the time. Additionally, five students were arrested, charged with felony aggravated assault, and are on house arrest.

There were no reported incidents at the protest that Tlaib attended.