Ilhan Omar Draws Attention for Behavior During Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

Don’t listen to anyone who tells you that there is no such thing as a sure bet, because placing money on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar to make a scene during a Donald Trump speech — specifically, his State of the Union address — would have been easy money.

Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib turned heads throughout Tuesday’s State of the Union, heckling and yelling at Trump throughout the night. The duo, seated next to one another, ramped up the intensity when Trump began discussing Somali immigrants; Omar was born in Somalia and obtained U.S. citizenship in 2000.

“The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception,” Trump said at one point. “Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA.”

“That’s a lie!” Omar shouted. “You’re a liar.”

NOW – Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib scream, shout and point their fingers at Trump during his speech. pic.twitter.com/upJM0wNazy — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026

Omar and Tlaib then yelled, “You’re killing Americans!” as Trump discussed immigration reform. Two Minnesota residents were killed in Department of Homeland Security–involved shootings last month. An ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good in her car on Jan. 7 in what DHS has argued was self-defense; videos show Good putting her car into drive while one agent had his arm inside the car and another was directly in front of her vehicle.

Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot during a struggle with Border Patrol on Jan. 24. Homeland Security officials allege that Pretti was armed with a 9 mm pistol and “violently resisted” being disarmed. Minnesota officials have disputed that claim, and videos circulating online show Pretti holding a phone in his hand. Videos also show one agent retrieving the gun and running away. The two federal officers who shot Pretti have since been placed on leave.

The duo also said that Trump should be “ashamed.” They left the speech early and did not return.

Omar shared a video of her yelling at Trump on her X page, writing, “Donald Trump killed two of my constituents. He is a liar and should be ashamed of himself.”

Donald Trump killed two of my constituents. He is a liar and should be ashamed of himself. pic.twitter.com/Y94PNI2XtQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2026

Trump ripped Omar and Tlaib for their behavior in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon.

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” he wrote.

Social media widely criticized Omar and Tlaib’s conduct, with some accusing them of trying to make the night about themselves by acting out. Libs of TikTok gloated that the two had a “complete meltdown.”

“Ilhan Omar represents the damage done to Americans’ goodwill and kindness to immigrants and refugees,” The Post Millennial’s Alex Ngo wrote on X. “She enriched herself, her family, the foreigners she calls her people, and defames and disparages the country that took in her family.”

For now, Omar is the talk of the town (and the internet) after her outbursts on Tuesday night. She is up for re-election to the U.S. House later this year, with the primary set for Aug. 11. The general election follows on Nov. 3.