Dancers Reenact Fatal Shootings of Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti at Anti-ICE Protest

A group of professional dancers turned heads earlier this week after reenacting the Department of Homeland Security–involved deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti during an anti–United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest.

Although the First Amendment Troop’s performance took place Monday, videos of the “ResistDance” began going viral again until Thursday evening. An X post from the @rawsalert account had nearly 350,000 views in its first 15 hours.

While reenacting the Jan. 7 death of Good, who was shot in her car that day, dancers recreated her red vehicle. Similarly, dancers dressed as DHS officials mimicked the shooting of Pretti, an ICU nurse who was shot Jan. 24 during a struggle with Border Patrol agents. Both were shot and killed in Minnesota.

Officers intervened and stopped the performance, telling the group that they were not allowed on federal property.

“It was another stunning moment of how this country is unraveling under Trump,” Bryan Buckley, a two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker who directed the ResistDance, told Playbill. “Here you have arguably the country’s most esteemed performance venue being occupied by more police officers than dancers.”

The Department of Homeland Security has argued that Good intended to strike an ICE agent with her vehicle and commit an act of domestic terrorism. Video footage shows Good putting her car into drive while one agent stood directly in front of the vehicle and another had his arm inside the driver’s side.

Homeland Security officials claim that Pretti was armed with a 9 mm pistol and “violently resisted” being disarmed. Minnesota officials have disputed that claim, and videos circulating online show Pretti holding a phone in his hand. Videos also show one agent retrieving the gun and running away.

The two federal officers who shot Pretti have since been placed on leave. Although media outlets have named the officers, this outlet is withholding their identities for privacy and safety reasons.

“Weak, corny, and lame,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote on X. “Total loser and simp behavior.”

Buckley fired back in his interview with Playbill, comparing Cheung and the Trump administration to the Coup of 18 Brumaire in France in November 1799.

“iPhone screens have become our nonstop conduit to the news of the outside world,” Buckley said. “We are always searching for more footage to explain the cascade of disturbing events such as ICE’s unapologetic murders of Renée and Alex.

“But what art does is make you really pause,” Buckley continued. “It slips into the brain through a back entrance. And leaves never-ending imagery that can trigger emotions [and can] even provide hope that we can overcome this dark moment in world history.”

Cheung had not responded to Buckley’s comments as of Friday morning.