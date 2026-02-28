Washington Police File Charges After Mother Allegedly Assaulted at Anti-ICE School Protest

The Issaquah Police Department in Issaquah, Wash., has officially filed charges against four unnamed individuals who allegedly assaulted a woman at an anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest earlier this month.

Police arrived at the anti-ICE walkout at Issaquah High School on Friday, Feb. 9. Viral videos showed several protestors violently attacking a woman, with others watching and laughing.

Issaquah Police did not name any of the four arrested, citing the involvement of juveniles. It is unclear whether all four individuals were minors.

“In general, Issaquah Police maintain a presence at demonstrations within the City of Issaquah, including student-organized walkouts and protests, to help ensure public safety and preserve peace,” the IPD said on Thursday. “Our role is to support the safety and well-being of all participants and the broader community, while respecting individuals’ rights to lawful expression.”

Issaquah High School previously said that roughly 250 high school students, along with approximately 100 middle school students, participated in the walkout. Staffers attended the event to supervise the students but did not participate. Some students later returned to school for afternoon classes.

The woman, who identified herself as Sasha in an interview with the Daily Mail, said that she asked the students, “Do your parents know that you guys are out of school?” She alleged that the students began kicking her shins and calves and pulling her hair. It was only when she grabbed onto another parent and begged him to help her that she was able to escape.

“I was so unprepared for these children to turn violent,” Sasha said. “I’m getting pulled around every which way, and my friend is yelling my name. My brain can’t compute what’s happening fast enough.

“They were trying so hard to pull me onto the ground, and I was so desperate, at that point, for my life,” she continued. “I wrapped my arms around [the man], and I just begged for his help.”

#EXCLUSIVE: An Eastside mother was brutally assaulted Monday morning by a mob of Issaquah High School students during an anti-ICE classroom walkout.

She says it was totally unprovoked and the cops just watched it all go down without intervening.

This victim fears retaliation

Sasha said a police officer told her he did not intervene because it was “too unsafe” and that he was waiting for backup.

Neither Issaquah High School nor the Issaquah School District had publicly addressed the charges. It is unclear whether any students were disciplined for the incident.

Student-led anti-ICE walkouts have become increasingly violent in recent weeks. At least five teenagers and one adult were reportedly arrested at a Pennsylvania protest last week, and videos showed a man, who has since been identified as Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree, putting a teenage girl in a chokehold.

A minor was struck by a car during an anti-ICE protest in Palm Beach County, Fla., earlier this month. The minor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.