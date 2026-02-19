Florida Minor Struck by Car During Anti-ICE Protest Near High School

A minor believed to be participating in an anti–United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest earlier this week was struck by a car in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Hundreds of students from several schools in Palm Beach County — the same area as Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club — orchestrated a coordinated walkout earlier this week. One of the protests took place near Palm Beach Lakes High School in West Palm Beach, and an unnamed minor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CBS12 News, the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has not provided further information on the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

Although the incident happened several days ago, the story gained new life when videos began recirculating on social media Thursday afternoon. A Libs of TikTok post on X had more than 150,000 views in five hours.

Student HIT BY A CAR during an anti-ICE walkout at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School in Florida. Children's lives are being put at risk because woke schools are allowing them to leave class and protest against deporting criminals.

In addition to Palm Beach Lakes High School, other public schools believed to have participated in protests were Lake Worth Beach High School, John I. Leonard High School, and Royal Palm Beach High School. Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, a public magnet school in West Palm Beach, also held an anti-ICE protest.

The School District of Palm Beach County told CBS12 News that students who walk out of school will face disciplinary action. It is unclear whether any of the students who protested on Monday have been disciplined.

The public schools that held walkouts did so less than two weeks after Anastasios Kamoutsas, the Florida commissioner of education, publicly announced that the state government’s education system “is focused on student achievement, not ideology.”

We will not tolerate educators encouraging school protests and pushing their political views onto students, especially ones that disparage law enforcement. Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, Florida's education system is focused on student achievement, not ideology.

“We will not tolerate educators encouraging school protests and pushing their political views onto students, especially ones that disparage law enforcement,” Kamoutsas wrote, adding, “Classroom instruction provides students with the academic foundation they need to succeed, and schools must protect that time.”

Schools nationwide have held anti-ICE protests for several weeks amid ongoing immigration operations, including Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. Some schools have participated in walkouts similar to those staged by the five Palm Beach County schools, while others have held protests inside school buildings. That includes the Chloe Day School & Wellness Center in Harlem, N.Y., which posted a video of a protest in a kindergarten classroom.

There was also a viral video of young children walking around a classroom and chanting “No Donald Trump” in a school believed to be in the Boston area. Videos circulating on social media of the Florida protests mostly feature older students.