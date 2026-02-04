Netizens Livid After Viral Video Shows Young Children Protesting Donald Trump, ICE in Classroom

Netizens are horrified and furious over a viral social media video featuring schoolchildren holding an anti-Donald Trump protest in their classroom.

In the 14-second clip, children can clearly be heard chanting “No Donald Trump” while holding pieces of paper intended to resemble signs, though the angle of the video makes it difficult to read them. While the original video from Mass Daily News had over 40,000 views at publication, a Libs of TikTok post sharing it to a wider audience had nearly 80,000 views in its first two hours online.

The initial video was allegedly filmed in the Boston area. However, other social media users claimed it took place at the Chloe Day School, a school in Harlem, N.Y., which went viral last week for holding an anti-ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protest inside a kindergarten classroom. The exact location of this video has not been confirmed as of publication, nor is it known whether any educators involved have faced disciplinary action.

A video circulating online claims to show classrooms in the Boston area teaching very young kids to protest Trump and ICE. pic.twitter.com/dKEt97ArLi — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) February 4, 2026

“I don’t remember any of my elementary school teachers making us protest Vietnam,” one X user wrote. “What the hell has happened to our education system?”

Another added, “Pushing very young kids into partisan protests is out of line. Schools should teach, not turn classrooms into political battlegrounds.”

Regardless of where this video took place, it’s nonetheless the latest incident involving anti-ICE or anti-Trump content at schools. Social media users bemoaned the current state of the education system, specifically focusing on how many educators are willingly and proudly encouraging young children to stand against the Trump administration.

“Absolutely disgusting,” an X user wrote on Wednesday. “These are little kids, not political props. Teachers need to teach reading and math, not push their activism. This is straight-up indoctrination.”

The ongoing anti-ICE protests nationwide have seemingly only enabled more teachers and school employees, especially those at elementary schools. Chloe Day School director Dr. Sanayi Beckles-Canton hinted in last week’s controversial video that the children would have participated in protests outside if not for the weather. Instead, the students held signs, with one referencing other children being taken away from their families.

BREAKING: Chloe Day School in New York held an anti-ICE protest at school where kindergartners held anti-ICE and anti-Trump signs Little kids were encouraged to say they’re angry at ICE and the Trump admin for arresting criminal illegals Crazy as hell pic.twitter.com/WnRQmyo9MK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2026

Numerous schools nationwide participated in National Shutdown Day, while others were forced to cancel classes last Friday because of staff shortages. The movement called on Americans to forego work, school, and spending money last Friday as part of nationwide protests tied to federal immigration policy.

A San Diego elementary school teacher drew immense backlash this past weekend after posting a TikTok video showing her turning the American flag upside down and displaying an “ABOLISH ICE” sign in her classroom. She later deleted the video, though a Libs of TikTok post sharing the original video had over 2.4 million views as of Wednesday morning.

Additionally, a West Chicago teacher was placed on administrative leave after commenting “GO ICE” on Facebook. West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey said he supported families who chose to keep their children home while the teacher was on campus and added that he intended to keep his own children home in solidarity with others in the community.

“Healthcare & Education are completely out of control in this country,” read one X post. “This is insanity; these people are insane. The nerve and hubris to use the children of others for apolitical propaganda exhibit is atrocious.”