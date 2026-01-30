Colorado School Districts Cancel Classes Amid Rumors of Teachers Attending Anti-Donald Trump Protests

At least two Colorado school districts closed all campuses to students and canceled classes on Friday, Jan. 30, amid rumors that teachers and staff intended to attend organized anti-Donald Trump and anti-ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protests.

Aurora Public Schools and Adams County School District 14 confirmed Thursday that they expected to be understaffed and therefore could not hold classes. In a letter to parents, Aurora school officials said the district will instead hold classes on Feb. 6, which was previously scheduled as a professional release day.

The closures coincide with National Shutdown Day, a movement calling for Americans to forego working, attending school, and spending money on Friday as part of nationwide protests tied to federal immigration policy. It is unclear whether any staff members who may have pledged to skip school to protest will face discipline.

Colorado Education Association president Kevin Vick wrote in a message to members that he appreciates educators’ “conviction in their beliefs” and their passion for speaking out.

NEW: All Aurora Public Schools will be closed tomorrow due to staff shortages (anti-ICE strike). Denver Public Schools will deal with staff shortages on a school-by-school basis. — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 30, 2026

“One theme in many of the responses we received was that now more than ever, we need to be there for our students,” Vick said. “It is with this sentiment in mind that we are not calling for a mass action that would close schools. However, individual members remain free to act according to their conscience.”

Vick also encouraged educators to wear blue in solidarity or post on social media. However, there have been several high-profile incidents involving educators and controversial social media activity referencing Trump, ICE, and the federal government. A West Virginia librarian, Morgan L. Morrow, was arrested last weekend on a terroristic-threat charge after social media posts allegedly encouraging the recruitment of others to commit violence against President Donald Trump.

Morrow worked at the Jackson County Public Library, though she lost her job following the arrest. Tara Donnelly, a Chicago public school librarian, was accused earlier this month of sharing a “hit list” of prominent right-wing and conservative journalists.

🚨 Two Colorado school districts, Aurora Public Schools and Adams County School District 14, are closed today (Jan 30, 2026) due to high staff absences amid the nationwide “ICE OUT” protest and general strike. Officials cited safety concerns from too many teachers/staff… pic.twitter.com/co6vPrMzfB — TheCommonVoice (@MaxRumbleX) January 30, 2026

Elsewhere in Illinois, a West Gary Elementary School employee was placed on administrative leave after writing “GO ICE” on Facebook. Social media accounts such as Libs of TikTok have also exposed multiple nurses and health care employees who shared videos or comments about how they would refuse to treat ICE agents.

Aurora Public Schools and Adams County School District 14 are not the only districts to change their plans for Friday. The Odyssey School of Denver, a charter school, told parents it would be closed. Some Denver Public Schools reported staff shortages or two-hour delays due to absences.

Boulder Valley School District announced in a press release Thursday that nearly a quarter of its teachers had submitted leave for Friday. However, the district still planned to hold classes and confirmed there would be no changes to the breakfast or lunch programs. Any students in Boulder Valley who miss class Friday will have their absence excused.