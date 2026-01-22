Netizens Outraged After Chicago School Librarian Allegedly Shares “Hit List” of MAGA Journalists

Netizens are horrified and outraged by the alleged social media activity of Tara Donnelly, a Chicago public school librarian who is accused of sharing a “hit list” of prominent right-wing and conservative journalists, including Nick Shirley, the journalist who exposed a recent alleged fraud scandal in Minnesota.

Donnelly, who works at Foreman College and Career Academy, reposted a photo on her Bluesky account from a group calling itself the “1312 Antifascists.” That account shared an image of 19 journalists, whom it described as “right-wing influencers & agitators.”

“Don’t give interviews,” the account wrote. “Treat as antagonistic. We keep us safe!”

Although conservative content creator Dan Kleinman was not among the 19 journalists mentioned, he later discovered the image and shared it on X. The Libs of TikTok account subsequently quoted the post and tagged the official Chicago Public Schools X account.

“This your librarian posting a ‘hit list’ of Conservatives?” LOTT wrote. “Is this acceptable behavior?”

Hi @ChiPubSchools! This your librarian posting a “hit list” of Conservatives? Is this acceptable behavior? https://t.co/YHXMDu71ZU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2026

Neither Foreman College and Career Academy nor the Chicago Public Schools system had commented on Donnelly’s post as of Thursday afternoon. The LOTT post had nearly 70,000 views as of publication.

Cam Higby, one of the journalists featured in the image, quipped, “Well… I made another hit list…” in an X post. The Daily Wire’s Becca Stoll, who also appeared in the image, joked, “Can the far left at least give me credit for being a woman in a man’s field?”

Shirley had not addressed the post as of publication.

Donnelly also reposted a custom “wanted” poster accusing an ICE agent of kidnapping and terrorism. The agent was previously caught on camera spraying chemicals into a man’s face on January 21. However, the wanted poster is fake, and the agent is not at large in connection with the incident. As of publication, it was unclear whether the agent had been disciplined by ICE or the Department of Homeland Security.

Well… I made another hit list… https://t.co/PkC1x5t66A — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 22, 2026

Multiple X users tagged the FBI and DHS, along with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, in hopes of alerting them to Donnelly’s conduct.

“This better be handled swiftly and the appropriate corrective action taken to remove this person from your school,” one X user wrote to the Chicago Public Schools X account. “You are on Notice that this person is a threat to the community and those students.”

Another added, “Insane that a school librarian feels comfy making a hit list of conservatives; CPS better deal with this or parents will handle it at the ballot box.”

Donnelly’s post comes amid other viral incidents involving educators and anti-ICE activism. The National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers’ union in the United States, recently encouraged educators to “show solidarity” by participating in an anti-ICE protest. A viral video also emerged earlier this week showing a Becker High School (Minn.) teacher engaging in a heated argument with a student about the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.