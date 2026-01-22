“This Is Assault” — Chilling Video Shows Federal Agents Spraying Chemical Irritant Directly Into Man’s Face

The chaos in South Minneapolis appears to have taken a turn for the worse amid the growing protests against ICE officials. Recently, Border Patrol agents were deployed to assist other federal officers. So far, there have been arrests and tear gas deployed against protesters. A video filmed exclusively by Ben Luhmann has sparked outrage on a social media platform called Bluesky.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the incident occurred at 28th & Blaisdell in South Minneapolis. Luhmann captured the chaotic scene, which was swarming with federal agents, journalists, and protesters. In the video, two agents are seen restraining an unidentified person on the ground who didn’t appear to be resisting.

This video filmed by Ben Luhmann shows the moment a federal agent sprayed chemical irritants directly into a man’s face in south Minneapolis. Three agents already had the man pinned to the ground when a fourth agent walked up and sprayed the irritants. [image or embed] — Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) January 22, 2026 at 7:11 AM

As soon as the person was being held down by the two officials, a Border Patrol agent walked over with a black spray can in hand. The federal officer slightly knelt and sprayed an orange chemical irritant directly into the man’s face. The man immediately turned away in pain since the orange-colored chemical causes a terrible reaction to the eyes.

After spraying the man, the federal agent made brief eye contact with the person recording and then moved on to do the same to another detained individual. The video cuts off just before the agent carries out the task. While it is likely that the other person got sprayed, whether or not the Border Patrol officer went through with it is unknown.

This immediately sparked outrage with those present on the scene. The person recording shouted out, “What the hell! What are you doing?” Other bystanders began hurling insults at the officer who had just sprayed the man. The person didn’t appear to have resisted while being detained.

(📷) This is an ICE agent in Minneapolis spraying a prone, unarmed, helpless civilian in the face with chemical munitions. This is something one goes to jail for. Yes, even a federal agent. Those who say Trump has declared war on Minnesota—and now Maine—are *not* exaggerating. pic.twitter.com/ym6QjFzP8j — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 22, 2026

The video sparked outrage, with many condemning the actions of the border patrol officers in the comment section of the social media platform. A few users appeared to have identified the officer who sprayed the man’s face with the chemical irritant.

Some users online have identified the officer as Tyler O’Ryan Gramlin. However, Border Patrol has not yet officially identified the federal officer.

One user asked, “At what point are we going to stop this?” Another user responded saying, “Doesn’t look like we are, eh?” A second one pointed out, “Assault and battery! He was not resisting.”

Another angle, this is even worse pic.twitter.com/SIP4lT7HQX — k9doc (@Amelda3) January 22, 2026

A third one sadly explained, “It’s so disheartening seeing this day in and day out…This is not the way.” A fourth one highlighted the behavior of the federal officer, saying, “He is pacing around like he has lost control of his temper and doesn’t know what to do with himself.”

A fifth one called for justice to be served, saying, “This is assault. He should be arrested and tried in a Minnesota court of law.”

Likewise, the social media platform was flooded with comments of netizens disheartened and seemingly outraged by the actions of the federal officer. Many are demanding justice as the anti-ICE protests continue in the wake of Renee Nicole Good’s death.