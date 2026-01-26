News

West Virginia Librarian Arrested Over Violent Social Media Threats Against Donald Trump

Published on: January 26, 2026 at 9:51 AM ET

Morrow, who was charged with one count of terroristic threats, identified herself as an “elder emo, gamer, [and] mom” on her Instagram.

Jake Elman
Donald Trump and Morgan Morrow
Morgan Morrow, a West Virginia librarian, was arrested after threatening Donald Trump on social media (Image source: Wikimedia Commons; Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

A West Virginia woman is in custody after violent social media posts hinted at an alleged plan to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Morgan Morrow, a 39-year-old woman from Ripley, W. Va., on Sunday night. Morrow is reportedly a librarian at the Jackson County Public Library, which had not commented on her arrest as of publication.

“Surely a sniper with a terminal illness can’t be a big ask out of 343 million,” Morrow wrote in one social media post. The Libs of TikTok X account first uncovered and shared Morrow’s posts on Sunday afternoon. She was arrested several hours later and charged with one count of terroristic threats.

“This is not meant to be a politically oriented statement,” Jackson County Sheriff Ross H. Mellinger said. “This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns.”

Morrow identified herself as an “elder emo, gamer, [and] mom” on her Instagram. She has since locked her @muskingummeraid account. No further details about her arrest were known as of Monday morning.

Libs of TikTok also found multiple explicit posts Morrow made regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The account also found posts in which commenters called for the deaths of U.S. Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, and PayPal founder Peter Thiel. It was unclear as of publication whether any of those commenters had been arrested.

Social media users also found a profane Facebook post that Morrow made, wishing that those who voted for Trump or voted independently would be assassinated. The post, too violent and profane to embed here (it can be viewed here, though reader discretion is advised), can be interpreted as a threat to commit murder and acts of domestic terrorism. 

“You had a hand in causing what is happening today, and I can only hope you suffer as much as the immigrants, the people of color, the LGBTQ+ people have suffered for generations, and how much mothers and nurses are suffering right now because you actively condemned them to this injustice with your vote,” Morrow wrote.

Morrow also added, “You are as stupid and evil as your red cap leader, and I hope you rot in a hell [sic] with him. … America is dead.”

Morrow’s posts are the latest instance of someone involved in education or civil service going viral for threats against Trump and right-wing figures or politicians. Tara Donnelly, a Chicago public school librarian, reposted a “hit list” on her Bluesky account featuring 19 journalists described as “right-wing influencers & agitators.” The National Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in the United States, recently encouraged educators to “show solidarity” by participating in an anti-ICE protest.

