West Chicago Mayor Targets Teacher Over Pro-ICE Social Media Post

A West Chicago mayor is facing backlash after criticizing a teacher for a pro-ICE social media post, calling on the school district to discipline the teacher, and encouraging a separate protest related to the controversy.

According to Fox News, a West Gary Elementary School teacher commented, “GO ICE” on a Facebook post. The teacher, whose name has not been publicly confirmed, was placed on administrative leave. A Change.org petition calling for disciplinary action had received nearly 350 signatures as of Tuesday, January 27.

Libs of TikTok shared a seven-minute video featuring West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey, who criticized the teacher for expressing those views in a school district with a large Latino population. Bovey claimed that some students experience panic attacks at school and fear that their parents could be apprehended by ICE.

BREAKING: Mayor of West Chicago Daniel Bovey SLAMS a teacher who made a post supporting ICE, says he spoke with the teacher to educate them on why it’s wrong to support ICE and personally called the district to pressure them to take action. He then encourages people to join a… pic.twitter.com/bTh2QsD8i2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

“To have a teacher — who is a person that they trust, who is the one that takes care of them when they can’t be with their mom or dad — to have that person cavalierly cheer on these events as if it’s a football game and saying ‘GO ICE’ is extremely hurtful and extremely offensive,” Bovey said.

Bovey said he communicated directly with the teacher, who acknowledged that he had done something wrong. While Bovey said he believes in second chances, he added that “actions have consequences.” Bovey also said he spoke with the school district and indicated that he wanted to see the teacher disciplined through due process.

Additionally, Bovey said he understands and supports families who choose to keep their children home while the teacher remains employed at the school, whether out of concern for their safety or to “show solidarity” with the Latino community. Bovey also said he planned to keep his own children home on Monday as a show of support for immigrants.

…Some of us in the free speech community have been writing about the hypocrisy of many in the media and academia suddenly championing free speech values after years of silence (or support) over censorship of conservatives, libertarians, and contrarians. This is a good example. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 27, 2026

Bovey urged residents not to protest at the school itself, but said the community could instead “assemble peacefully” and march down Main Street. More than 100 parents and community members attended a press conference on Monday at the West Chicago City Council chambers, along with Illinois state Sen. Karina Villa, who represents the 25th District.

Villa previously went viral in September after Libs of TikTok shared a video of her walking through a neighborhood and warning residents not to open their doors because ICE agents were in the area. The video also showed Villa and her cameraman yelling at ICE agents and telling them to remove their masks.

“We understand that this situation has raised concerns and caused disruption for students, families, and staff,” a district spokesperson told Fox News. “We want to ensure our schools are safe spaces, and we look forward to seeing all students back in school tomorrow. Thank you for your patience, trust, and partnership during the ongoing investigation.”