“Mentally Deranged and Sick” — Donald Trump Suggests Deporting Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

United States President Donald Trump has officially reached his breaking point with Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, suggesting on Wednesday that the two Democrats should be deported following their conduct at the 2026 State of the Union address.​

Seated next to one another, Tlaib and Omar heckled Trump throughout the night, yelling and accusing him of killing American citizens. Tlaib also wore a pin reading “[Expletive] ICE” to protest United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tlaib and Omar eventually had enough, leaving the event early without returning. Although Trump didn’t specifically comment on their outbursts during his speech or in the immediate aftermath, he didn’t stay quiet for long.

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon. “LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized.

Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump

02/25/2026 12:08:00

Truth Social: 116132366318011545 When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the… pic.twitter.com/e1BjvFoms4 — Sarah Snyder Trusts The Plan (@SSTTP777) February 25, 2026

“When people can behave like that,” he continued, “and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible.”

Neither Tlaib nor Omar had responded to Trump at publication.

Tlaib, who has represented Michigan’s 12th congressional district since 2023, cannot be deported because she was born in Detroit. The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees her citizenship. Omar, however, was born in Somalia, though she has lived in the United States since 1995. The 43-year-old obtained citizenship in 2000.

“They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it,” Trump wrote.

Tlaib and Omar both previously announced that they intend to run for re-election later this year, and they have not indicated a change in plans. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that both will be in the United States indefinitely, as much as Trump might not enjoy that fact.

Donald Trump killed two of my constituents. He is a liar and should be ashamed of himself. pic.twitter.com/Y94PNI2XtQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2026

The same cannot be said for actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland shortly before Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. O’Donnell told SiriusXM’s Chris Cuomo earlier this month that she secretly returned to the United States to visit her family, though she has no plans of moving back stateside. Although O’Donnell claimed in her interview with Cuomo that she tries avoid following the news, she frequently shares anti-Trump content on her Instagram page.

Trump spent the second half of the Truth Social post criticizing O’Donnell and actor Robert De Niro, another longtime Trump opponent who urged Americans to stand up against the president.

“The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much,” Trump quipped.

Neither O’Donnell nor De Niro had addressed Trump’s comments at publication.