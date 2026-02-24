Calls Mount for Police Chief’s Resignation After Allegedly Choking Teenage Girl at Student Protest

Calls are rapidly mounting for a Pennsylvania police chief to resign after he allegedly put a teenage girl in a chokehold during an anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest last week.

The last few days have been chaotic for Quakertown, Pa., a borough of fewer than 10,000 people roughly 35 miles north of Philadelphia. Quakertown Community High School canceled a student-led protest last Friday over safety concerns; school administrators had been working with student leaders before news of the planned walkout went viral on social media. At least 30 students nonetheless left school later that morning and headed into town.

Videos quickly circulated on social media of students and local police clashing, with one uniformed officer forcing a male student to the ground. Footage also showed a man in a tan sweatshirt, who has since been identified as Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree, engaging with a young woman before placing her in a chokehold.

At least five teenagers and one adult were reportedly arrested, though the exact number remains unconfirmed as of Tuesday morning. Although the school district claimed the protest involved roughly 35 students, police have disputed that figure, saying there may have been at least 60 participants. The Quakertown Police Department has also accused students of attacking officers during the protest.

Chief of Police personally assaults multiple teenagers—for peacefully protesting ICE. Man in tan shirt caught on video putting student in a chokehold—later identified as Police Chief Scott McElree. “This was peaceful until police put their hands on students,” said parent.… pic.twitter.com/TdJUMvanM5 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) February 21, 2026

Roughly five students remained in custody as of Monday evening because poor weather closed courts. They were expected to appear in court Tuesday morning. A GoFundMe page aimed at providing the students with legal help had received nearly $40,000 as of publication.

An online petition calling for McElree’s resignation has drawn more than 9,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning. The petition lists three members of the Quakertown Borough Council — Jonathan Sell, Michael Johnson, and L. James Roberts — as decision-makers.

“Chief McElree’s decision to retaliate against the students rather than acknowledge his misconduct is unacceptable,” the petition says. “This not only betrays the trust of our youth but also sets a dangerous precedent for future interactions between our community and the police. It sends the message that abuse of power is permissible, which it is not.”

Neither McElree nor Quakertown police had publicly commented on the petition, nor have they addressed the allegations. According to PhillyBurbs, McElree — who is also the borough manager — did not attend a borough council meeting Monday night.

Student Led Anti-Ice Protest Turns Violent in Quakertown, Bucks County 5 juvenile students were reportedly arrested this morning in Quakertown after approximately 30 high school students staged a “walk-out” to protest ICE. A video posted to Facebook shows several students… pic.twitter.com/01lfGIQV3U — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) February 20, 2026

“I’m stricken with grief,” a Quakertown student identifying themselves as Anora said at Monday’s meeting. “Children are being [punished more] than the adults, who should be held to a higher standard.”

The incident came roughly one week after Quakertown Community School District Superintendent Matthew Friedman went on leave. Dr. Lisa Hoffman is serving as the interim superintendent in Friedman’s absence.

It is unclear whether any students who participated in the protest will face further discipline. The school district has said that the students “were no longer under the district’s custodial control or supervision” because they deviated from the protest’s planned route.