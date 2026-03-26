On The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the 47-year-old did not hold back as she launched one brutal attack after another on President Donald Trump while keeping the humor alive. Mentioning Trump as a “special boy in the White House,” Psaki said, “Markwayne Johnson and all those Republicans have just created yet another participation trophy to give their very special boy in the White House to make sure he feels good about himself.”

Trump’s love for prizes and accolades is well known, and that made Psaki’s joke land exactly how she wanted. She then added, “I know what you’re thinking. Did the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize winner really just take home the inaugural America First award? What are the chances the same guy who also won the undisputed champion of beautiful clean coal award just last month. Is that even legal?”

She then finished off saying, “It’s like the EGOT for insecure man baby presidents, all of these awards together. And look, any other adult in this country would feel completely embarrassed by the patronizing way that Trump is showered with fake awards on a near-daily basis.”

As Psaki directly and unapologetically called the president out for his constant need for validation, her remarks resonated with many viewers amid the Iran war. During this, Trump has made disputed claims about the course of the conflict that may stem in part from his desire for recognition of his decisions, as per netizens.

Besides trolling Trump on her show, Psaki also did the same with Lawrence O’Donnell on MS NOW’s The Last Word. As the US-Iran war is now in its fourth week, and the President and his administration have repeatedly condemned the media for their coverage of the war, leading to the imposition of new restrictions on the Pentagon press corps.

Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been at the forefront of criticizing the media. However, a federal judge overturned the press restrictions that the Pentagon had enacted months ago. Following this The Pentagon closed media offices and announced that it would replace them with an “annex” outside the building.

Hegseth’s actions were mocked by Psaki and O’Donnell as the two trolled him for over a minute before O’Donnell said, “Hey, Jen. How does it feel to be one of the many people who are braver than Pete Hegseth?” as the two again burst into laughter.

O’Donnell then elaborated his question, adding, “Willing to actually face — face reporters’ questions? What does that feel like?” To this, Psaki replied, “The bar is low there, Lawrence, but it does feel like if you’re so proud of this war, why are you knocking all the press corps out to the annex in the parking lot of the Department of Defense?”

Lawrence O’Donnell scorched Trump as a “spoiled child” desperate to negotiate out of a war he claims he won, with Gen. Mattis saying the strategy is delusional.https://t.co/HcmpXNkzQM — tomwellborn3rd (@TomWellborn3) March 25, 2026



O’Donnell agreed, saying, “And you’re so proud of your war that you can only take easy questions from friendly reporters, propagandists like yourself. That’s his official position, I guess.”

Psaki then highlighted one important point, saying, “Yes. And I know I thought it was kind of crazy today that he talked about how he’s part of the negotiation by bombing the same day that they reportedly sent, who knows? It could be one page, we don’t know, a 15-point plan over to the Iranians. He kind of is. He’s got like one speed and one trick.”

O’Donnell supported her and pointed out that Hegseth was actually afraid of doing what Psaki did for a living, which naturally made her, along with many other people who were actually braver than the Defense Secretary. Psaki thanked O’Donnell for his words, and then she proceeded to troll Trump in her own show.