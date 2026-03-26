Trump Claims Iran Gave Him a ‘Significant Prize’ — Critics Joke It’s a Trojan Horse

On Tuesday, White House staffers were reportedly left “baffled” after President Donald Trump claimed that he had received a gift from Iran. However, the POTUS declined to provide further details.

Trump’s comments came during the swearing-in ceremony of Markwayne Mullin, the new Secretary of Homeland Security replacing Kristi Noem. “They’re gonna make a deal,” he said. “They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump added.

President Trump hints at mysterious “gift” from Iran. He says Tehran gave a “very big present” worth major money, calling it a sign they’re “dealing with the right people.” pic.twitter.com/k53xcMB9X0 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 24, 2026

Then, he said, “I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize, and they gave it to us. That meant one thing to me. We’re dealing with the right people.” Although the POTUS kept tight-lipped about this mysterious gift, speculation began about what it could be.

According to The Independent, the gift was “oil and gas related” and relevant to the Strait of Hormuz. Not just the reporters, his own staffers were left “baffled” by his remarks, according to Politico.

Some reports claim that the POTUS might have been referring to the Omega Trader. Bloomberg reported that the vessel carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil had not been able to successfully traverse the strait.

On Tuesday, The Daily Show host Josh Johnson joked that the gift joked that the gift could be a Trojan horse. He suggested that the POTUS might have been shaking the box to determine what was inside, “It’s ticking. I bet it’s a watch!”

On social media, users also joked and speculated what the gift was. “It’s large, wooden and has wheels,” one witty user wrote. A second added, “I’m guessing that the gift is made out of uranium.”

Trump got a present from Iran that’s so mysterious, he might not even know what it is pic.twitter.com/5kfb0v2bJ5 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 25, 2026

Some suggested that “He’s making it up.” One user wrote, “Gave ‘us’ a very big present, but he can’t say what it is. Talks to people from inside the Iranian government about a deal, but can’t say who. A former president told him they wish they had his guts, but guess what? He won’t say which one. I hope no one believes this drivel.”

Others questioned why Trump is not disclosing what the gift was. “Doesn’t he have to disclose foreign gifts of value?” wrote one user. Another added,”

Under the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act, gifts exceeding a ‘minimal value’ (currently $525) are considered gifts to the U.S. government, not the individual, and must generally be turned over or purchased at fair market.”