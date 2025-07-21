JD Vance Is Walking the Epstein Tightrope—And His 2028 Ambitions are Hanging in the Balance

Vice President JD Vance has now reached the most challenging part of his political journey: backing Donald Trump while steering clear of upsetting the MAGA die-hards who are fired up about the Epstein files.

After Attorney General Pam Bondi’s controversial report from the DOJ, which basically said there’s no “client list” and put an end to any more info coming out about Epstein, the MAGA supporters started fighting among themselves.

Quietly, JD Vance began trying to fix things up.

Instead of jumping right in, JD Vance chose to stay quiet for a bit. This was happening as all the conspiracy hashtags were getting popular, and even his old buddies, like the FBI’s Deputy Director Dan Bongino, were talking about throwing in the towel. Meanwhile, JD was down in Pennsylvania, pushing “One Big Beautiful Bill.” His point was to keep our eyes on the prize, like how we’re doing with the economy, and not get too caught up in Twitter fights that never seem to end.

Someone in the loop about what the Vice President’s up to said to the Daily Mail, “Vice President Vance is following President Trump’s lead.” This person pointed out that Vance is playing up the positives from the bill, like keeping taxes off tips and overtime, and how the stock market’s doing, and the number of people crossing the border illegally is down.

And the Jeffrey Epstein case? Not a peep about it. When he went to grab a bite at a diner without announcing it to everyone, he just talked about what’s good to eat and what’s happening in football.

In private, however, JD Vance was putting in the effort. Sources say he actually talked to both Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel one-on-one, trying to convince them not to leave their jobs because of what Pam Bondi did at the DOJ. His advice was simple: stick together, keep fighting, and make sure everything looks good from the outside.

Pam Bondi talked about Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, saying anyone on the documents who’s trying to keep their name private has ‘no legal basis to do so.’pic.twitter.com/AS8G6vbsmM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 6, 2024

But the balancing act couldn’t go on indefinitely.

When The Wall Street Journal exposed a rough-around-the-edges birthday note supposedly penned by Trump for Epstein, JD Vance decided it was time to speak up. Though not about Epstein himself. He took to social media and called the report out, saying that it was “complete and utter bulls—.” He made sure to add that they never even checked with Trump.

This seems to have won him some points with Trump, but it definitely didn’t silence his critics. People have dug up old clips and tweets from last year that show JD Vance pushing hard for full disclosure on Epstein and even calling out reporters who weren’t investigating as much as he thought they should.

JD Vance demands transparency on the list of Jeffrey Epstein associates. Theo Von: “Release the list!” JD Vance: “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing.” Who do you think is on it? pic.twitter.com/BGw9zYwZY6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2024

Theo Von, a podcaster, questioned him just this week, saying, “Yeah what changed?”

The answer is pretty straightforward, really: power is what’s driving this. Donald Trump’s reelection did a number on JD Vance’s thinking, turning him from a straight-shooting truth-teller into a die-hard supporter.

But as 2028 sneaks up on us, is this loyalty going to pay off for him in the long run, or will it be his downfall?

