“Yeah, What Changed?” – Old Tweets And Interviews Haunt JD Vance As He Tries To Dismiss The Epstein Files As Unimportant

Many republicans are finding themselves in a tough spot after Pam Bondi and FBI closed the Epstein case. Everyone who was earlier pushing for the release of these files has to pretend now as if these files are either not important or are just a hoax, as President Donald Trump has been saying.

Among these republicans is Vice president JD Vance. Where many republicans can deny that they ever asked for the files to be released, Vance finds himself in a difficult position because he has gone on record asking for files to be released.

An old podcast clip of Vice president Vance has resurfaced and has been making rounds where he is in support of releasing the alleged Jeffrey Epstein client list. This podcast clip, however, contradicts his current stance where he has now aligned with President Trump in dismissing the topic.

Vance, who was once a vocal advocate for transparency, appears to have reversed his position under political loyalty. However, this reversal raises serious concerns about his integrity and trustworthiness within the MAGA coalition.

In 2024, Vance made an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend. During this appearance, Vance called for the release of the alleged client list of convicted s-x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Vance was still a senator at that time and was Donald Trump’s running mate.

The clip that has recently gone viral again, Vance is saying, “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing.”

Theo Von has reposted the clip this week on X with the caption, “Yeah what changed?” and the public was quick to respond.

Vance’s past comments are in stark contrast with his current position. While he was adamant and demanded the release of the list as if it carried all the weight of the nation, he is now dismissing the whole chapter as an unnecessary and democratic induced hoax.

BREAKING: Trump calls the Epstein scandal “bullshit” and a “hoax” and says he no longer wants the support of “weaklings” who care about it. You are a weakling if you care about the 1000 children r-ped by elite pedophiIes. He’s ended MAGA. You can’t move past this. pic.twitter.com/PxnjxsY6V2 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 16, 2025

This shift has now sparked criticism across political lines. He is particularly losing his base among MAGA supporters who consider the Epstein investigation a most important part of elite corruption.

Now that JD Vance is the Vice president, he is in a treacherous position and has to navigate this carefully. He can not be as dismissive as President Trump nor can he ask for the release.

Though he is trying to uphold the narrative of the administration, he is also facing backlash from his constituents whom he had promised a corruption free Washington. Many are feeling betrayed. They are pointing to his history of advocating for transparency around Epstein’s connections to powerful individuals.

Vance’s reversal appears directly tied to Trump’s evolving stance. After making tall promises to release the files during their 2024 campaign, Trump has now called the case pretty boring stuff.

This is especially suspicious now that Elon Musk has also clearly stated that Donald Trump’s name is in the files. And given how close Musk and Trump were at one time, no one is taking these accusations lightly.

Social media reactions have been swift and fierce. Users have accused Vance of abandoning his principles for power and have questioned his credibility. “If only we had elected the men who promised to reveal the Epstein files,” one user wrote. Others are demanding answers and accusing both Trump and Vance of a political bait-and-switch that undermines public trust.