Will JD Vance Be President by Christmas? The Two Donald Trump Scandals That Could Crown Him Early

It seems like a wild political storm could be forming in Washington, and some are saying it might just blow 40-year-old US Vice President JD Vance into the Oval Office way sooner than anyone expected. This idea isn’t just floating around in the wind; it’s actually been talked about a lot on TikTok and murmured in the hush-hush world of politics.

It’s all based on two pretty shaky things: Donald Trump’s health, which isn’t looking too good, and the situation with the Epstein scandal that keeps getting bigger and bigger. These two factors are making people think that JD Vance could end up being president a lot sooner than we all thought. But is it entirely a surprise?

This week, TikTok’s very own political commentator, Josh Greene, set things off by pointing out that Donald Trump’s got a health issue called chronic venous insufficiency, which gives him puffiness and pain in his hands and feet.

And there’s the Jeffrey Epstein connection people are whispering about.

Now, the latest piece of gossip is a birthday card that’s supposedly from Donald Trump to Epstein, and it’s got a naked drawing with a note that says, “May every day be another wonderful secret.”

While Donald Trump is playing it cool and saying it’s all made up, the backlash isn’t looking good for him.

The Epstein File Scandal and Donald Trump’s Health Issues

So, Donald Trump talked about making those Epstein papers public, but guess what? They never came up. Then, the Wall Street Journal threw a curveball, saying he actually sent a rather creepy note to the now-deceased criminal.

This isn’t helping with the whole Trump and Epstein drama that’s been going on for ages.

And now, with him trying to shove a puffy foot into his shoe at a press event, people are questioning if he’s even got what it takes to stick around for four years. The whispers are getting louder about whether he can handle the job till the end.

My female intuition tells me J.D. Vance wants to take Trump’s job sometime in 2026. If you paid attention to Project 2025 the plan was to always get Vance in charge of America. Vance has no morals or principles, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he betrayed Trump to become… pic.twitter.com/pztF7Rbyh1 — Caballero (@GentlmanBrown) July 20, 2025

Greene seems to think this could be a pivotal moment in what some are calling “Project 2025,” which is supposedly a plan by big-time conservative backer Peter Thiel to bring in his protégé JD Vance as the fresh new face of the Republican Party.

He added, “Do I think JD Vance is going to do a better job than Donald Trump? Absolutely not.”

Is JD Vance Vacationing in the UK or Soft-Launching a Presidency?

So, while JD Vance is out in the Cotswolds with his family, he’s keeping in close touch with the leadership in the UK. He’s got essential meetings set up with David Lammy, who’s the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

And he’s planning to go back to Scotland, too, which is a smart move because it makes him seem like he’s playing nice with other countries and trying to bolster foreign ties with his young diplomacy. It’s almost like he’s running a low-key, under-the-radar campaign to be seen as the stable choice compared to all the craziness that’s going on.

JD Vance set to spark gridlock hell in The Cotswolds after US Vice President reveals plans for family holiday in ‘Britain’s answer to The Hamptons’ https://t.co/06OnfalEHR — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) July 20, 2025

While he’s doing all this, the current US President, Donald Trump, is gearing up for a trip to his golf resort at Turnberry, playing it casual. Some Democrats are optimistic that Vance’s low charisma might be a problem for the Republican Party in 2028. However, others are worried he could be “Trump with a fresher face and newer batteries.”

Right now, it’s not just about whether Trump will complete his term; there’s a growing concern that JD Vance might have already begun his political journey in the shadows.

