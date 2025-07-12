No Disneyland for JD Vance? Family Plans Disrupted as Protesters Make Their Message Clear

Anaheim saw a huge crowd of protestors on Friday who gathered to raise their voices against JD Vance, as well as the Trump administration, as the Vice President is expected to visit Orange County this weekend alongside his family. Though the rumor goes on, and nothing has been confirmed yet, people are leaving no stones unturned to speak out against the administration. The chairman of the Orange County Republican Party, Will O’Neill, told the reporters that the VP was in the area with his family.

It was believed that the Vice Presidential motorcade had been seen at the Grand Californian Hotel in downtown Disney, along with tight security. Protestors were seen near Disney itself to speak out against both Vance and President Donald Trump, and significantly on the administration’s immigration policy.

What’s the backstory?

JD Vance’s visit comes following the massive ICE raids at two separate farms in Ventura County, which also involved federal agents detaining nearly 200 people, particularly those who are likely to be undocumented immigrants. The worst part? One person is dead after those raids, with several among them being critically injured, and others are still unaccounted for, as per Fox 11.

Several demonstrators, along with local politicians, have called the immigration enforcement operation unconstitutional, which is consistently happening across the region, and the Department of Homeland Security, saying that all these operations have been executed legally

As per a report, Vicente Sarmiento, the Orange County Supervisor, said that he won’t be opposed to meet with the Vice President, but under a condition, which is that if he discusses the concerned grown over the consistent immigration operations. He said the raids are “terrorizing residents and shuttering our businesses and making people live in fear.”

He also reflected on some of the enforcement actions, saying “constitutional abuses,” and several of the people who were arrested are “abducted” and eventually deported without even any due process hearings.

The protestors simply made their message clear – they didn’t want Vance here. A protester even told FOX 11, “I would tell him to go home. Get the hell out of here. We don’t want him here.” People on Threads were also furious, with a commenter saying – “Is this guy on vacation every month? He’s not welcome here.”

Another user reflected on his unwillingness to be present in Texas for the flood victims saying – “Why isn’t he in Texas??!!”

“I really hope his kids ask him why everyone hates him. Often,” reads another comment.

Immigration problems have taken the center stage in Donald Trump’s presidential rule, and it can be said that, if there’s anything that has created the most amount of controversies since Trump regained his power, it has been the change in the immigration rules. And as usual, everything has a limit, and it has reached a certain point with protesters not stepping behind to say a word against those in power, and the worst thing for the President is, the Republicans are now also opposing them