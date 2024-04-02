Internet Brutally Trolls Caitlyn Jenner as Her Old Transphobic Tweet Goes Viral

The transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner accused President Joe Biden of announcing this year's Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31st, coinciding with Easter. Still, since the event's founding in 2009, March 31 has been the date of the yearly celebration. Expressing her frustration, Jenner wrote on X, "I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘He is Risen’." As per Huffpost, the former Olympian seemed to be referencing Biden’s statement released on Friday, in which he “proclaim[s] March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.” However, her tweet misfired since she received instant backlash for projecting falsehood and tied her with another tweet she had posted previously.

Fans criticized her on X, saying, "Caitlyn Jenner is one of the worst people to join the lgbtq+ community," wrote @babytyspeaks.

@taliaotg wrote, "Don’t weaponize your own stupidity like this. March 31st is TDOV every year, and Google is free."

@solusnan1 called out saying, "You fk’en idiot . You know damn well Transgender Visability Day has been on March 31st for 15 years and Easter is rarely on the same date each year. It just happened to fall on 03/31 this year . You will grab at any straw for attention. . The way you negate trans persons , you must really hate looking in the mirror . That idea turned into International Transgender Day of Visibility, which falls on March 31 every year."

@TheAnaBraga reasoned, "You don’t know your own day of visibility? It’s been around since 2009 while Easter gals on different dates every year. You should know the day of visibility is meant to check on people’s safety and celebrate each other. I’m shocked you don’t know this."

@SVecrumba wrote, "Joe Biden didn't choose March 31st as Transgender Day of Visibility, it just happened to fall on Easter this year, which it has before, including when Trump was in office."

@gregola51 tweeted, "I don't think she's against the trans visibility day...just the fact that Joe biden declared the day on an Easter Sunday."

@MediocreFuzzy wrote, "The problem is I don't think she sees herself as trans. She sees herself as a cis woman and probably because she is passable face wise. She's above the other trans women in her mind."

@WarmMonkey wrote, "Are we sure she's joined? Like full-time joined. Not only when is it convenient for her to be part of the #LGBTQIAcommunity type of joined?"

Transgender Day of Visibility was founded by transgender woman, psychotherapist, and executive director of Transgender Michigan, a nonprofit advocacy group, Rachel Crandall-Crocker, in honor of the trans community. President Biden was the first to recognize the day in 2021; in his statement shared on Friday, Biden said, “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”