When Joe Rogan Said 'Woman Like Taylor Swift Wouldn't 'Marry a Bartender,' in His New Podcast

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan was caught in social media wrath for his comments on relationships and gender dynamics. During a conversation with UFC fighter Sean O'Malley, Rogan explored the impact of social media on modern relationships, making statements that some critics consider sexist. Rogan didn’t mince words as he discussed the traditional roles he believes women seek in relationships.

"To be sexist and to talk in sexist terms, women, go to a man as a provider. She's going to want a guy who can keep it together, right? You're gonna want a guy you're gonna have children. You're gonna want a guy who's going to keep it together, financially stable, be disciplined, do all the things that he's going to do, not fall apart, not become a drug addict, not do something f—--- stupid like lose his job and not give up because of that and then everybody gets on welfare. You have to count on someone unless you want to work yourself. There's like this evolutionary aspect," Rogan asserted.

In contrast, he argued that men don’t place the same importance on a woman’s financial stability. "No one cares. Are you nice? Are you cool? Are you fun to be with? Do I enjoy spending time with you? Then, who cares? But a woman like Taylor Swift is not going to marry a bartender. B—-, get the f—-- out of here. I sell out stadiums, what do you do? You make drinks?" he quipped, using the pop icon as a reference. The conversation took a turn towards Rogan’s views on Instagram, which he classified as an "infidelity accelerating machine."

He described seeing clips of wives "sticking their t— out and sticking their b— out," suggesting that this behavior invites unwanted attention, "You know they're getting bombed on the DMs constantly, and if something goes wrong in the marriage, they have so many options. Pro athletes are DM'ing them, who knows? How much are you going to be invested in trying to figure somebody out if you got like 100 people that you swiped on that are also ready to go? And you can just leave, like, 'this date sucks.'" Rogan asserted.

In response to Rogan's comments, some critics have accused him of perpetuating outdated gender stereotypes and promoting a narrow view of what women seek in relationships. The remarks about Taylor Swift and bartenders have particularly drawn ire, with many labeling them as sexist and dismissive.

On the other hand, University of Virginia professor and sociologist Brad Wilcox, in a recent interview with Fox News, echoed sentiments that urged men to be more intentional in relationships.

Wilcox mentioned, "One of the things that I encounter here at the University of Virginia, is that a lot of young women feel like they don't have good prospects for dating, that there aren't guys out there who are worthy of marriage, or worthy of investing in a serious relationship. And so I think encouraging men to take high school, take college, take their early jobs more seriously, and to become more intentional about their relationships as well, would be part of the answer here."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 6, 2023. It has since been updated.